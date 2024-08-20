How the Aussie men and women fared in The Hundred

Plenty of Aussies starred in the 2024 Hundred, with one named player of the tournament and five part of championship teams

London Spirit

Meg Lanning

M: 10 | Runs: 170 | Ave: 17.00 | SR: 125 | HS: 53 | 50s: 1

The former Australia captain had mixed results in her first season with the Spirit but nonetheless made valuable contributions to help her team finish inside the top three. Lanning started well with 53 on debut followed by 31, but from there had a mix of scores in the 20s alongside four single-digit dismissals.

Lanning won a T20 franchise comp for the first time in her first season at the Spirit // Getty

Georgia Redmayne

M: 10 | Runs: 229 | Ave: 28.62 | SR: 102.69 | HS: 66no | 50s: 2

Georgia Redmayne had a tournament to remember and was instrumental across the finals weekend, named player of the match in both the semi-final and in the decider as Spirit lifted the trophy. Redmayne’s unbeaten 53 against Oval Invincibles was crucial in getting London into the final, while she navigated a tricky chase against Welsh Fire with a 32-ball 34.

Redmayne starred on finals weekend // Getty

Erin Burns

M: 2 | Runs: 2 | Overs: 2 | Wkts: 2 | Ave: 8.00 | Econ: 6.40 | BBI: 2-6

Burns was another who briefly filled in with players unavailable due to the Asia Cup. Filling in for Deepti Sharma, she managed to pick up two wickets in one of her two appearances for the Spirit.

Nathan Ellis

M: 6 | Overs: 22 | Wkts: 5 | Ave: 34.00 | Econ: 9.27 | BBI: 3-16

There were a few expensive outings for the Tasmanian death-bowling specialist, though Ellis was integral in the Spirit's only win of the season when he took 3-16. It was a tough tournament for the Lord's club, who finished bottom of the standings.

Bairstow can't believe it 😵



He departs for 12 at the hands of Nathan Ellis!#TheHundred | 📍 Lord's pic.twitter.com/ORxqLL9lWf — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 1, 2024

Oval Invincibles

Adam Zampa

M: 9 | Overs: 36 | Wkts: 19 | Ave: 11.57 | Econ: 7.33 | BBI: 4-17

A sensational tournament for Australia's premier white-ball spinner, capped by 2-26 in the final to help the Invincibles to back-to-back Hundred titles. Zampa finished as the equal leading wicket-taker for the 2024 Hundred alongside Tymal Mills and heads into Australia's T20 and ODI tour of the UK next month in top form.

Cat-like reflexes 🙀☝️



Adam Zampa takes a screamer off his own bowling!#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/CMHQZzR2Ax — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 11, 2024

Spencer Johnson

M: 6 | Overs: 21 | Wkts: 2 | Ave: 64.00 | Econ: 7.31 | BBI: 1-10

The Brisbane Heat star returned to The Oval for a second straight campaign and while he didn't reap rewards in terms of wickets, he certainly bowled economically, conceding fewer than 30 runs in five of his six matches. Unfortunately, the left-arm speedster suffered a side strain in their match against London Spirit and has been ruled out of Australia's T20 series against England and Scotland next month.

Amanda-Jade Wellington

M: 9 | Overs: 31 | Wkts: 10 | Ave: 19.00 | Econ: 7.35 | BBI: 3-9

Wellington debuted for her third Hundred club after being drafted by Oval earlier this year. The leg-spinner had a dream start taking 3-9 against Birmingham, and her return of 10 wickets for the season was a far better return than her four for Manchester a year earlier.

Amanda-Jade Wellington took 10 wickets in her first Invincibles season // Getty

Laura Harris

M: 3 | Runs: 20 | Ave: 6.66 | SR: 200 | HS: 16

Laura Harris featured in two games for the Invincibles at the start of the season, replacing Chamari Athapaththu while she was off captaining Sri Lanka to victory in the Asia Cup. She then returned for their semi-final after Athapaththu joined her national teammates for an ODI series in Ireland.

Megan Schutt

Schutt was handed a late call-up to the Hundred as a replacement player for the Invincibles, but her services were not required as they stuck with their original trio of overseas players.

Welsh Fire

Jess Jonassen

M: 8 | Runs: 176 | Ave: 44 | SR: 130.37 | HS: 54 Overs: 30.4 | Wkts: 12 | Ave: 14.16 | Econ: 6.62 | BBI: 3-17

Jonassen carried her excellent form from the WPL into The Hundred and made a serious statement finishing as the tournament’s third-highest wicket taker. She was instrumental with both bat and ball in helping the Fire finish on top of the table and advance to the final, and while her side ultimately went down in the thrilling final, Jonassen gave it her all, hitting 54 from 31 balls.

Jess Jonassen had a season to remember a the Fire // Getty

Birmingham Phoenix

Ellyse Perry

M: 8 | Runs: 203 | Ave: 29.00 | SR: 125.30 | HS: 66 | 50s: 2 Overs: 18 | Wkts: 8 | Ave: 13.37 | Econ: 7.13 | BBI: 3-21

Perry produced plenty of highlights with both bat and ball as she captained the Phoenix for the first time. She hit back-to-back scores of 66 and 65 through the middle stages of the tournament, while her best display with the ball came against the Brave when she bagged 3-21 including the wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Maia Bouchier.

Ellyse Perry captained the Phoenix this season // Getty

Sean Abbott

M: 9 | Overs: 31 | Wkts: 11 | Ave: 18.54 | Econ: 7.89 | BBI: 4-14

Birmingham's three-pronged antipodean pace attack, also featuring Kiwis Adam Milne and Tim Southee, fired them to a second-placed finish before their brutal elimination in a Super Over-decided knockout final against Southern Brave. Abbott was integral to the side's strong season however, snaring four-wicket hauls against London Spirit and Welsh Fire. It bodes well ahead of Australia's limited-overs tour of the UK where Abbott will feature in both the T20 and ODI squads.

Manchester Originals

Beth Mooney

M: 8 | Runs: 191 | Ave: 31.83 | SR: 124.02 | HS: 99no | 50s: 1

Mooney’s first season with the Originals did not produce the high standard of consistency she is renowned for, with a few starts combined with two single-digit scores. But the left-handed ended the season on a high, hitting an unbeaten 99 against the Superchargers.

Beth Mooney made her debut for Manchester this season // Getty

Kim Garth

M: 7 | Overs: 26 | Wkts: 4 | Ave: 40.75 | Econ: 7.52 | BBI: 2-17

Garth was a late call-up to the tournament, replacing national teammate Sophie Molineux at Manchester. It was a tough campaign for the quick, who went wicketless in four games. Like Mooney, she finished on a good note with 2-17 against the Superchargers, including the wicket of Aussie teammate Phoebe Litchfield.

Trent Rockets

Ashleigh Gardner

M: 8 | Runs: 176 | Ave: 22.00 | SR: 138.58 | HS: 43 Overs: 27.4 | Wkts: 10 | Ave: 15.90 | Econ: 6.86 | BBI: 3-23

Gardner was her debut for the Rockets this season after being snapped up by the club at the draft. The star allrounder was solid if not quite at her best with the bat, with a high score of 50, but she was the club's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps.

A moment to appreciate this straight drive by Ash Gardner! 👑#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/w4rSmXSFt2 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 14, 2024

Alana King

M: 8 | Overs: 30 | Wkts: 7 | Ave: 26.14 | Econ: 7.32 | BBI: 3-23

It wasn't King's best season with ball in hand, but the leg-spinner nonetheless made some valuable contributions including her 3-23 against the Spirit.

Heather Graham

M: 8 | Runs: 104 | Ave: 26.00 | SR: 160.00 | HS: 30no Overs: 28.3 | Wkts: 9 | Ave: 17.11 | Econ: 6.88 | BBI: 3-13

Graham put together a solid all-round campaign in her return to the Rockets following on season with the Superchargers. She finished their second-leading wicket taker behind Ashliegh Gardner and made some powerful contributions with the bat, including 30no from 18 against the Phoenix and 22no from 14 against the Spirit.

Chris Green

M: 3 | Overs: 10 | Wkts: 3 | Ave: 19.33 | Econ: 6.96 | BBI: 3-14 Runs: 34 | HS: 25no | SR: 242.85

A stellar T20 Blast stint with Lancashire saw the NSW off-spinner allrounder called into the Rockets squad as cover for Rashid Khan. He made an immediate impact by smashing an unbeaten 25 from seven balls and claiming 3-14 to earn player-of-the-match honours on Hundred debut. He returned for another two games later in the tournament but failed to add to his wicket tally as Trent lost two of their last three games to miss the playoffs. Green also featured in the commentary box for BBC during The Hundred and now joins Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League before heading home for the Australian summer.

In case you missed it, Chris Green's unreal catch 👇#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/uzAyn8nBWq — The Hundred (@thehundred) July 26, 2024

Northern Superchargers

Annabel Sutherland

M: 7 | Runs: 212 | Ave: 35.33 | SR: 137.66 | HS: 63no | 50s: 1 Overs: 26.1 | Wkts: 10 | Ave: 9.90 | Econ: 4.53 | BBI: 4-11

Sutherland enjoyed a brilliant campaign with the Superchargers that ended in her being crowned the player of the tournament. The highlight was her outstanding all-round game against the Invincibles where she struck an unbeaten 63 and took 4-11 at The Oval.

Sutherland was named player of the tournament // Getty

Phoebe Litchfield

M: 7 | Runs: 171 | Ave: 24.42 | SR: 126.66 | HS: 45

Litchfield could not quite replicate her red-hot form from the previous edition of The Hundred where she finished third on the league runs table, but she had her moments in purple this time around. After a slow start she built into the tournament, hitting three 40-plus scores in the space of four innings.

Georgia Wareham

M: 7 | Overs: 22.2 | Wkts: 6 | Ave: 21.33 | Econ: 6.85 | BBI: 3-12

Like her Australian teammates, Wareham played every game for the Superchargers in her second season with the franchise. She was outstanding against Ellyse Perry’s Phoenix taking 3-12, but went wicketless on three occasions.

Matt Short

M: 7 | Runs: 66 | Ave: 11.00 | SR: 122.22 | HS: 25no Overs: 10 | Wkts: 2 | BBI: 1-4 | Econ: 7.68

The Victorian's best knock of the tournament was his last, hitting an unbeaten 25 to help demolish London Spirit in their final match of the season. It wasn't enough to put his Northern Superchargers into the playoffs however as they finished fourth on net run-rate. It was an otherwise quiet Hundred campaign for the Adelaide Strikers skipper, unable to capitalise on his form in Major League Cricket a few weeks earlier. He heads back to Australia for the birth of his first child before linking up with the ODI squad in mid-September for the five-match tour of England.

Ben Dwarshuis

M: 2 | Overs: 8 | Wkts: 4 | BBI: 2-28 | Ave: 14.00 | Econ: 8.40 Runs: 60 | HS: 40no | SR: 206.89

The left-arm quick was impressive in his short two-game stint for the Superchargers, snagging four wickets while bashing scores of 20no and 40no. Brought in as cover for England Test pair Ben Stokes and Harry Brook, Dwarshuis wasn't required for their final four games of the season.

Southern Brave

Lauren Cheatle

M: 7 | Overs: 25.3 | Wkts: 7 | Ave: 15.85 | Econ: 5.20 | BBI: 2-6

In a difficult season for the Brave, Cheatle was their was economical bowler and second highest wicket taker before fellow quick Lauren Bell. She produced a remarkable display against Oval Invincibles, with 14 dots from her 15 deliveries including two wickets. Cheatle missed the Brave’s final game due to a thigh injury.

Cheatle took seven wickets in her first season with the Brave // Getty

Charli Knott

M: 3 | Runs: 32 | Ave: 10.66 | SR: 80.00 | HS: 27 Overs: 7 | Wkts: 1 | Ave: 54.00 | Econ: 9.25 | BBI: 1-26

Knott’s stay at the Brave was a short one, filling in for Smriti Mandhana while the India superstar was at the Asia Cup. She came into the tournament in brilliant form, having taken the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy by storm during her stay with Southern Vipers, but could not get up and running during her brief time at The Hundred.

Daniel Hughes

M: 1 | Runs: 45 | SR: 150.00 | HS: 45

The leading run getter in the UK county T20 competition, Hughes earnt a call-up for the Brave as a replacement player and made an immediate impression by slamming 45 off only 30 balls. His stint was short-lived as the club instead turned to Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein and Andre Fletcher as their overseas players.