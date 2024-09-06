Inglis blazes quickest Aussie T20 ton to clinch series

00:56 Play video Every six from Inglis' record-breaking T20 ton for Australia

Josh Inglis smashed the fastest T20 international century for Australia as the tourists cantered to a series win over Scotland in the second T20I at The Grange.

Inglis overcame the Edinburgh fog and the hot hand of Brad Currie to raise his ton from 43 balls, eclipsing women's team skipper Alyssa Healy's mark of 46 deliveries from her knock against Sri Lanka in 2019.

It helped Australia to a healthy 4-196 from their 20 overs, a task too big for the up-and-coming Scottish side, who went down by 70 runs despite the best efforts of 24-year-old No.3 Brandon McMullen.

After a 30-mintue delay due to an eerie fog that descended upon Edinburgh on Friday morning and didn't lift until mid-afternoon, Australia lost both openers early after being sent in by Scottish skipper Richie Berrington.

Travis Head was unable to repeat his fireworks from the series opener two days prior, bowled for a golden duck in the second over.

Scotland made five changes to the side that was thrashed inside 10 overs on Wednesday, one of them – left-arm speedster Currie – removed Head's off-peg for with his first ball off the series.

Jake Fraser-McGurk swung lustily in his run-a-ball 16 before skying an attempted heave over mid-on that took Chris Sole two attempts to hang onto running back with the flight to give Currie his second.

Josh Inglis (103 off 49) and Cameron Green (36 off 29) steadied with a 92-run third-wicket stand, skipper Mitch Marsh rejigging the batting order by placing himself at number eight.

Inglis kicked on to his second T20 international century, reaching the milestone in the 18th over with his seventh six of the innings.

He carried on from his blazing 27 not out in the first T20, again striking at more than 200, to make the most of his chance in Australia's top four with Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade missing and not featuring in the XI during the entire World Cup campaign in June.

"To hold that record is really nice," Inglis said after being awarded player of the match.

"There was a bit happening early on; we lost a couple of early wickets (so) we spoke about building a partnership. Once the new ball wore down, it got easier to bat."

Currie – who missed the series opener due to a clash with the T20 Blast quarterfinal for his county team Sussex – was easily Scotland's best, also picking up the wicket of Green to finish with 3-37 from his four overs.

Seamer Sole also bowled well in his return to the side with the wicket of Inglis in his 1-17 from three overs.

Tim David (17no off seven) hit Brad Wheel for consecutive sixes to start the final over to push the Aussie total to just shy of 200 after slipping to 2-23 in the fourth over.

McMullen's (59 off 42) fighting half-century was the sole score of substance for the hosts, with George Munsey (19) and extras (14) the only others to reach double digits.

Munsey's two sixes helped the Scots race out of the blocks with 20 off the first 10 deliveries, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals following his and opening partner Michael Jones' demise within three balls.

Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the Aussie quicks with 4-23, while Green picked up wickets in consecutive balls but let slip a thigh-high full toss with the hat-trick attempt.

Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa all picked up a wicket each to bowl the Scots out for 126 in the 17th over to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

They won't have to wait long for their chance at redemption with the third T20 on Saturday beginning at 11pm AEST.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith (Scotland games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia won by seven wickets

September 6: Australia won by 70 runs

September 7: Third T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST