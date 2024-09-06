Patient Inglis seizes chance in bid to cement T20 role

Josh Inglis wants to make sure the keeping spot in Australia's T20 side is his for good

03:43 Play video 'I'll bat anywhere!': Inglis speaks after record ton

He's bided his time on the bench for Australia's T20 side but now that the door is ajar for Josh Inglis to cement a spot, he's cashing in.

Inglis overnight became just the third man alongside Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch to hit multiple T20 international centuries for Australia.

And both have been the quickest ever for the nation's men's T20 team.

00:56 Play video Every six from Inglis' record-breaking T20 ton for Australia

In December he equalled the 47-ball mark set by Finch in 2013, which was also matched by Maxwell five days after Inglis.

But on Friday, in Edinburgh, he took it for himself in 43 balls with his trademark display of 360-degree hitting, featuring ramps, reverse scoops and powerful stroke play both sides of the wicket.

His effort is even more noteworthy when you factor in Inglis has been in and out of Australia's T20 side as well as up and down the order ever since his debut in February 2022.

But with Australia potentially moving on from veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade as they enter a new World Cup cycle, the 29-year-old West Australian is determined not to give anyone else a look in.

"It's just a really good opportunity for me to get some game time in and try cement a spot in this side," Inglis said following his player-of-the-match performance in the second T20I against Scotland.

"It's really tough, there's a lot of good players in the squad so to put some performances on the board is really key."

Inglis reaffirmed post-match he is happy to bat anywhere to play for Australia, having started the series at No.4 and moving up to three with captain Mitch Marsh sliding to No.8 to help give Cameron Green some time in the middle on Friday.

Inglis' record is far superior at No.3 across his 23 T20 internationals (averaging 42.87 striking at 176 runs per 100 balls), and it's the position where he's scored both his hundreds.

But first drop is where Marsh is also at his best (averaging 38.84 striking at 143), which makes this series and the one that follows against England next week an integral part of Australia's build towards the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be their first in 15 years without David Warner.

"This series is just a really good way to see some different combinations and bat players in different positions," said Inglis.

"We'll probably see 'TD' (Tim David) and 'Stoin' (Marcus Stoinis) in that middle-order and around that, we'll see where we end up."

00:47 Play video 'Freak fog' can't stop Inglis fireworks: Green

With the series secured with a game to play, Australia could potentially blood 21-year-old allrounder Cooper Connolly in international cricket in Saturday's third T20 (beginning 11pm AEST) with the left-hander having impressed for Perth Scorchers in that middle-order finishing role.

"We've got a youngish group here with a lot of guys getting opportunities," Marsh said following Australia's 70-run win.

"One of the things we spoke about before the tour was flexibility; it was Josh's turn today, so rapt for him.

"First and foremost, we've got a chance to win the series three-nil, and we spoke about that at the start that we want to win every game, and (Saturday's) another opportunity for everyone."

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith (Scotland games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia won by seven wickets

September 6: Australia won by 70 runs

September 7: Third T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, 11pm AEST

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST