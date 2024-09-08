Teammates to foes: Scotland's record-breaking Aussie paceman

Scottish-born, Perth-raised and a product of NSW Premier club Sydney University, Charlie Cassell was once a teammate of Aaron Hardie and Cameron Green. Now he's got a bright future in Scotland

When Sydney grade cricketer Charlie Cassell embarked on his latest winter sojourn to the Scottish midlands, playing international cricket against his home country was not on the itinerary.

For one, Australia wasn't even scheduled to play against Scotland back in April, when the 25-year-old fast bowler arrived for a season with Forfarshire, with the Aussies' September white-ball tour instead slated to include Ireland.

But when Scotland stepped up to host three T20Is after Ireland pulled the pin due to financial reasons, and Cassell stormed onto the scene by breaking Kagiso Rabada's record for the best figures on men's ODI debut, such a prospect became a reality.

Brad Currie's absence and an injury to Chris Sole for Wednesday's series opener paved the way for the right-armer's T20 debut, though it was not as fruitful as his 50-over debut against Oman Scotland fell to Australia by seven wickets inside 10 overs en route to a 0-3 series defeat.

Scottish-born, Perth-raised and a product of NSW Premier club Sydney University, Cassell's ascension to international level is certainly one of the more unusual journeys.

It's a similar upbringing to his former Western Australia Under-19 captain-turned adversary this week, Aaron Hardie, born to British parents in the UK who emigrated Down Under when he was two years-old.

Cassell was six when his English father, Andrew, and Scottish mother, Claire, decided to make the move.

While Cassell's talent has long been evident, having also played alongside Cameron Green in that championship-winning U19 side in 2017-18, the thought of switching allegiances only arised recently.

That's despite considering himself Scottish-Australian and having always favoured the Scots' rugby side when they took on the Wallabies.

"As you can probably tell I don't sound Scottish at all, but my parents are both from the UK, so I've got quite a strong upbringing," Cassell told cricket.com.au ahead of his T20 debut against Australia last Wednesday.

"All my family are in the UK, it's just my immediate family in Australia.

"I've always supported Australia over England, but I've always had that natural affinity towards Scotland, my place of birth and all that."

It was two years ago when his mind wandered to representing Scotland as he embarked on his first winter abroad with Falkland Cricket Club in the nation's top cricket league.

His boss in Sydney just so happened to be Ian Moran, who played for the Sixers and Thunder from BBL|01 to BBL|04, as well as List A cricket for Scotland alongside George Bailey when they featured in the English county one-day competition more than a decade ago.

Moran put Cassell in touch with Scottish bowling coach Craig Wright who invited the Aberdeen-born quick down to Edinburgh to try out.

They liked what they saw. Not long after, Cassell was included in a Scotland Performance Academy side to take on Yorkshire Academy, taking three wickets in his first match.

"The competition for domestic cricket in Australia is so tough, it's really tough to come into," Cassell said, having moved from Perth to Sydney in 2018.

"If you're not bowling 140kph and whacking them around, it's hard to crack into and get a sniff.

"I was lucky enough to play Under-19s for WA, which I really enjoyed, but I never really had a sniff in getting higher up the pecking order.

"This opportunity arose, and I thought I may as well have a crack."

With those two Academy caps under his belt, Cassell arrived in Scotland in April this year for his second stint with new club Forfarshire determined to push into the senior squad having overcome a serious knee injury.

Not in his wildest dreams could he have predicted what would unfold.

When a chance arose in Scotland's Cricket World Cup League Two encounter with Oman in July, Cassell shot to worldwide prominence with seven wickets in the space of 34 deliveries, eclipsing Rabada's mark of 6-16 for the best start to an international 50-over career.

Cassell celebrates one of his seven wickets against Oman on ODI debut // Ian Jacobs-Cricket Scotland

"You never dream of getting seven-for so to get it on debut was awesome," he said.

"The wickets just kept coming, before I knew it, I'd already bowled five overs and had six-for, and then to get seven was just crazy, honestly.

"I was really pumped to just be involved in the squad, and then be able to play and obviously the performances that came from that and what followed is really rewarding."

The record-breaking debut led to an opportunity with Somerset in the county one-day competition where he rubbed shoulders with Riley Meredith, who he was signed as cover for after the Aussie speedster was drafted into the Hundred as a replacement player.

After a "weird" T20 International debut against Australia in the series opener, he's now committing fully to Cricket Scotland and won't be returning to Sydney University this summer.

Having missed the second and third T20Is against Australia following the return of Sole from injury and Currie from county T20 commitments with Sussex, Cassell's next target is making the cut for next month's tour of the United States for a tri-series also including Nepal.

"It's not necessarily daunting (coming up against Australia), it's just I've seen these guys play on the TV for so many years and then playing against them is just weird, isn't it?" he said.

"I never dreamed to do it, so I'm just going to enjoy the moment and this opportunity.

"Sydney Uni are a little disappointed I'm not coming back this season but they're over the moon for me.

"I was tempted to go back but I'm having the winter over here now and committing fully to Cricket Scotland."

Sell-out crowds at The Grange this week highlighted the enthusiasm for cricket in Scotland. It appears there's no better time for Cassell to go all in for his native land.

