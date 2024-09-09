Versatile Green a 'rare' weapon for England challenge

Fresh off a career best T20 international with bat and ball, the towering allrounder is primed for a big role against England

Cameron Green could become one of Australia's most valuable T20 players as they start their build towards the next World Cup with Mitch Marsh believing he can fill almost any role in his side.

Green enters Australia's three-match series against England (beginning 3.30am Thursday AEST) in hot form after topping the series wickets tally against Scotland alongside Sean Abbott and finishing as the third highest run-scorer.

The star allrounder signed off from Edinburgh with his T20 international career-best figures (3-35) and innings (62no) in the third T20 to help Australia complete a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash.

It was a series where the 25-year-old's versatility was on full display.

He bowled in the Powerplay, through the middle and at the death, while also starting the series listed to bat in the No.7 finishing role before ending it with two impressive knocks at second drop, which included his second T20I half-century.

00:57 Play video Green slams five sixes in career-best T20 knock

Marsh and Australia's selectors know they have a player that can take on any role the team needs, the problem so far has been finding an opportunity to let him flourish.

After he sat on the bench for the entire T20 World Cup campaign in June, that opportunity finally came during their whirlwind week-long tour of Scotland, with more chances to come this week against England.

With the experience of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell absent for both T20 series, and Josh Hazlewood only available to take on their Ashes rivals, 25-year-old Green has embraced a senior role in a new-look Aussie side.

"The good thing about Cameron is we see him being anywhere in the order, which is very rare," Marsh told cricket.com.au as his side prepared to travel to Southampton on Sunday for their England series opener at the Rose Bowl.

03:56 Play video Marsh thrilled by consistency in 'fantastic' Scottish experience

"We all know Greeny's talent and it's nice for him to experience different positions in the batting order and play as much cricket as he can in the T20 format.

"We knew that before we came in (to the Scotland series) that guys were going to get opportunities in different positions.

"He can be down at four or in the middle order, anyone can slide from four to seven so depending on how we're going at the time."

Green was also extremely effective with the ball across the three matches, collecting six wickets and conceding fewer than eight runs an over while bowling in all phases of the innings.

He particularly enjoyed the scalp of Mark Watt in consecutive matches, while also showing serious skill to reverse sweep the Scotsman's renowned long ball for six in the third T20.

00:28 Play video Green masters Watt's long ball with incredible six

"He's one of their better players so it's always a good feeling to get some of the better players out," Green said.

With Test skipper Cummins indicating the Western Australian is set for a bigger role with the red ball against India across the upcoming home summer, Marsh has shown he also plans to lean on the towering paceman regularly throughout September's white-ball tour.

"The body is in a really good place at the moment so if they require some more (overs), I'm ready," Green said.

"I think it's just more confidence in the body.

"They always say around 25-26 (years old) is when your back starts to really mature – I'm getting to that age now so hopefully some injuries keep away and I can bowl a few more overs."

While Australia lost Nathan Ellis to a hamstring injury on the eve of the Scotland series, and Riley Meredith is being monitored due to soreness, a fit-again Hazlewood is set to return in the first T20 against England.

Australia's new-look pace attack featuring Xavier Bartlett, Meredith, Abbott and Aaron Hardie all impressed in Scotland, with Hazlewood's experience a welcome addition for Marsh heading into this week's bigger challenge against England.

"Our consistency was probably the most pleasing thing over the three games, and we gave guys opportunities in different situations with both that and ball," he said.

"One of the things we spoke about at the start of the series was just coming together and making this team our own for the next couple of weeks.

"We've certainly built on that over this (past week), and we head to England very excited."

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia won by seven wickets

September 6: Australia won by 70 runs

September 7: Australia won by six wickets

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST