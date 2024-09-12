Three clubs boost pace stocks for BBL|14

Veteran bowlers Andrew Tye and Jackson Bird sign new deals for BBL|14 while Stars throw paceman Brody Couch a lifeline

Perth Scorchers veteran bowler Andrew Tye will make it 11 years in orange after signing a fresh one-year deal for BBL|14.

The four-time champion has been a key part of the Scorchers' success as the club's all-time leading wicket-taker, claiming 154 wickets in his 108 appearances.

Tye, who turns 38 on the eve of the new season, took 12 wickets in 10 games last summer, short of his career-best haul of 26 in BBL|12. He was part of the Aussie contingent at this year's Major League Cricket tournament, taking five wickets in two games for the Washington Freedom.

His experience will be invaluable for a Scorchers squad full of emerging talent with Cooper Connolly, Mahli Beardman and Sam Fanning all penning new deals with the side.

Tye it was an "incredible exciting" time for the Scorchers and named Beardman and Connolly as the players to watch coming through the ranks.

"The Scorchers have been an enormous part of my cricketing journey, so l'm thrilled to be sticking around for another year," he said.

"On a personal note, I feel my own game is in good shape and the hunger is certainly there, as it is with the rest of the squad. We feel we're more than capable of bouncing back from last season to win another title."

Contracted for BBL|14: Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst (England), Josh Inglis, Keaton Jennings (England), Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye Ins: Mahli Beardman, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Matthew Hurst (England), Keaton Jennings (England) Outs: Hamish McKenzie (Stars), Laurie Evans (Renegades) BBL|14 Draft selections: Finn Allen (pre-signed), Matthew Hurst, Keaton Jennings Out of contract: Liam Haskett, Sam Whiteman

The Scorchers now have just one list spot for BBL|14 after drafting English pair Matthew Hurst and Keaton Jennings.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers have re-signed another Big Bash veteran with Jackson Bird penning a new one-year deal with the club.

The 37-year-old played a part in the club's back-to-back championships in 2019-20 and 20-21, and has appeared 84 times across two separate stints with the Sixers.

Bird has played 12 of the Sixers' 28 games across the past two seasons, taking 17 wickets in that time to prove himself a capable backup to the like of Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis.

Overseas draftees Akeal Hosein and English leg-spinner Jafer Chohan will bolster the Sixers' spin stocks following the retirement of Steve O'Keefe while Steve Smith, Daniel Hughes and James Vince all rejoin the club for the upcoming season.

Contracted for BBL|14: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Jafer Chohan (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince (England) Ins: Akeal Hosein (Renegades), Jafer Chohan (England) Outs: Steve O'Keefe (retired), Tom Curran (Stars) BBL|14 Draft selections: James Vince, Akeal Hosein (pre-signed), Jafer Chohan Out of contract: Mitch Perry

Bird adds an extra pace option for the Sixers with Sixers General Manager Rachel Haynes labelling him an "important role player" for the club.

"We're really pleased with the shape of our bowling group and Jackson provides a terrific option for us depending on the needs of the side, which gives us great flexibility throughout the season," Haynes said.

"Jackson is a much-loved member of our squad. Now coming into his ninth season with the club, he's a Sydney Sixer through and through."

In another one-year deal as clubs fill out their lists, Melbourne Stars have thrown pace bowler Brody Couch a lifeline re-signing the Victorian for the season.

The pace bowler showed promise in his first year with the Stars, playing every game in BBL|10, taking 16 wickets at an average of 22.06 but has since struggled for opportunities at the top level.

The Stars have overlooked Couch for more experienced pace bowlers such as Joel Paris, Scott Bland and Luke Wood.

His search for more game time in white ball cricket has led Couch to make the move to Western Australia, signing for the state's one day side, while the US passport holder had a stint at the San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC this winter.

The 24-year-old will be hopeful his recent performances will be enough to regain his place in the Stars lineup after only managing two appearances since his breakout season.

Contracted for BBL|14: Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Tom Curran (England), Ben Duckett (England), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Doug Warren, Beau Webster Ins: Tom Curran (Sixers), Hamish McKenzie (Scorchers), Ben Duckett (England), Doug Warren Outs: Nick Larkin (retired) BBL|14 Draft selections: Ben Duckett, Tom Curran (pre-signed), Usama Mir Out of contract: Joe Burns, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Corey Rocchiccioli

"Having the opportunity to play in the US this winter has been a great experience which has helped me to continue to improve my skills," said Couch.

"I've learnt a lot over the last three years with the Stars, I love playing in the Big Bash and hopefully I can help contribute to the team in BBLI14."

The Stars will start their BBL|14 campaign against the Scorchers over in the west on December 15 and the Sixers will take on the Melbourne Renegades on December 16 at home.