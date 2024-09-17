Johnston finds new home, McKenna sticks with Stars

Strikers lure emerging keeper-batter from the Heat and the Stars add to their pace stocks with up-and-coming fast bowler

The Adelaide Strikers have added to their batting stocks for the upcoming season with the signing of Ellie Johnston from the Brisbane Heat.

Johnston has spent the last three seasons at the Heat and was contracted for the upcoming season, however the club released the 21-year-old so she could join the Strikers.

Known for her explosive hitting, the keeper-batter has had limited opportunities over her three seasons at the Heat, playing only four of a possible 17 matches in WBBL|09.

When called upon Johnston seized her opportunities at the top of the order showing promise scoring her first half century against the Stars from 34 balls.

She has gone on to impress on the national stage as well featuring for the Governor-General’s XI in an exhibition game against Pakistan at the beginning of 2023.

Contracted for WBBL|10: Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana (India), Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) Ins: Smriti Mandhana (India), Eleanor Larosa, Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Ellie Johnston (Heat) Outs: Georgia Adams (Thunder), Dani Gibson WBBL|10 Draft selections: Smriti Mandhana (India), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Orla Prendergast (Ireland) Local players off contract: Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Ella Wilson

The Strikers believe Johnston will bring depth and flexibility to their batting lineup as the side looks to win a historic third straight WBBL title.

That success is what made Johnston want to join the side for the upcoming season, saying she “admired” what the club had been able to achieve.

"I'm stoked to be joining the Strikers, the team's success is something I've admired for a long time, and I can't wait to contribute with both bat and gloves," Johnston said.

"I’m looking forward to getting out there in front of the Strikers fans at Karen Rolton Oval and Adelaide Oval and hopefully creating some special memories together."

Johnston won’t have to wait long to face her old side with the Strikers starting their championship defence with re-match against the Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval.

Meanwhile the Stars have re-signed emerging allrounder Rhys McKenna to a one-year deal to remain at the club.

The former Australian Under-19 captain has shown plenty of potential in her 30 games at the Stars after signing her first contract in 2021.

That was on full display in the Stars match-up against the Thunder in WBBL|09 where McKenna took the prized scalps of Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield and Marizanne Kapp within the space of 10 balls.

Contracted for WBBL|10: Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland Ins: Deepti Sharma, Marizanne Kapp (Thunder), Yastika Bhatia, Maisy Gibson (Hurricanes) Outs: Nicole Faltum, Milly Illingworth, Alice Capsey (all Renegades), Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley WBBL|10 Draft selections: Deepti Sharma (India), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Yastika Bhatia (India) Local players off contract: Olivia Henry, Jas Nevins

The 21-year-old will have the opportunity to work on her craft under the guidance of Marizanne Kapp this season after the South African was an international pre-signing for the club.

Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said McKenna has “enormous amount of potential” and that they can foresee significant improvement from the young pace bowler.

The Melbourne Stars will start their hunt for an elusive WBBL title over in the west against the Perth Scorchers on October 27.