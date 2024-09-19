Labuschagne, Head take depleted Aussies to huge ODI win

01:06 Play video Miracle Marnus leads Aussie fightback with career best

A freak pectoral injury to debutant Ben Dwarshuis has dampened Australia's series opening win as Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head led a stirring fightback to thrash England in the first ODI.

England were on track for a total somewhere near 400 after opting to bat on Thursday at Trent Bridge after opener Ben Duckett (95) and first-drop Will Jacks (62) blitzed their way through the Powerplay.

Labuschagne, Australia's seventh bowler used amid a worsening injury crisis, struck crucial back-to-back blows to remove Duckett and stand-in captain Harry Brook as spin put the brakes on England and had them all out for 315 in the final over.

Australia's spinners sent down 30.4 overs, including the final 18 of the innings, with Mitch Marsh deploying Matt Short (10 overs), Labuschagne (6) and Travis Head (4.4) to complement 100-gamer Adam Zampa's 10, taking advantage of the dry Nottingham surface.

Travis Head's sixth ODI ton helped Australia ease to their target with six overs and seven wickets to spare as they recorded their 13th consecutive win in the format – the equal second longest streak in men's 50-over internationals.

It was Head's second 150-plus score against England, he and Labuschagne (77no off 61) reviving memories of last year's World Cup final against India by icing the chase with an unbroken 148-run fourth wicket partnership.

Marsh, already down on options with star quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as well as allrounder Glenn Maxwell missing through illness, was limited further when Dwarshuis was forced from the field four overs into a promising one-day international debut.

The 30-year-old left-armer removed Duckett's opening partner Phil Salt for his maiden ODI wicket and had the tidy figures of 1-18 when he suffered a suspected pectoral strain after slipping and throwing off-balance from the boundary in the 19th over.

Dwarshuis went for a fitness test but was unable to return, and with Sean Abbott – the visitors' only remaining fit specialist fast bowler – conceding 50 runs in his first five overs, the Aussie skipper was forced to get creative.

Enter Labuschagne, who started with a juicy full toss but took only 12 balls to swing the momentum of the contest.

With his fourth ball he had Duckett, who had breezed to within five of a second one-day ton, prodding at a delivery that held in the surface with Labuschagne gleefully accepting the simple return catch before setting off on a celebratory run.

Still, the hosts remained determined to whack Australia's energetic part-timer out of the attack with Brook unleashing two fierce sweeps to and over the fence in his next over before he too offered Labuschagne a caught and bowled catch.

Labuschagne's effectiveness set the tone for the rest of the innings as Marsh put the seamers on ice, deploying an array of part-time spin options in Head (2-34) and Short (1-68) alongside Zampa.

England's new-look batting line-up also went after Australia's star leg-spinner (who conceded 27 from his first three overs), but as he's so often done across his 99 previous one-day internationals, Zampa found a way to make an impact.

First it was Jacks who picked out Steve Smith at cover in the first over of his second spell, before Liam Livingstone and Brydon Carse both found Cameron Green at long-on as the hosts' innings fell apart.

After reaching 2-213 in the 33rd over, they lost their next eight wickets (all to spin to make it nine for the innings) for 102 runs as Head bagged consecutive wickets to dismiss England with two balls remaining.

Head and Smith (32 off 28 with three sixes) found the boundary regularly during a second wicket stand of 76, as did Green for his 32 in another 73-run partnership.

Their dismissals kept England interested through the middle overs, but Head (154no off 129) remained and Labuschagne completed a fine all-round performance as a supporting act.

Matthew Potts helped him to his century from his 92nd ball faced with a wide full toss, celebrating with what has become his customary helmet on the handle bat raise.

Head made England pay for a missed opportunity at deep point when he was on six as he and Labuschagne slammed 97 from 11 overs after he reached his ton, Australia cruising to their sixth straight ODI win over their Ashes rivals.

Australia will be buoyed by the sight of Hazlewood bowling at significant intensity pre-match, indicating he's not far away from returning as the two sides head north to Leeds for the second ODI on Saturday (beginning 8pm AEST).

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: Australia beat England by seven wickets

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 8pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 9.30pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 9.30pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST