Big guns return as Australia near full strength

Australia have fielded their strongest side since the World Cup final in today's second ODI at Headingley

Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will line-up for their first games of Australia's UK tour as Josh Hazlewood also returns for today's second ODI at Headingley.

The trio have overcome illness that saw them sidelined from Thursday's seven-wicket thrashing of England in the series opener.

Harry Brook again won the toss, but this time opted to field on a green-tinged pitch under overcast skies in Leeds after Australia comfortably chased down England's 315 in 44 overs in the first ODI.

Cameron Green and Sean Abbott have been left out, while game-one debutant Ben Dwarshuis misses with a pectoral strain sustained while throwing off-balance from the boundary.

The hosts have made one change with Olly Stone replacing Jofra Archer, who is being carefully managed throughout the series after a lengthy run of injuries.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Matt Short, Mitch Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood England XI: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

Barring regular captain Pat Cummins and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who is still recovering from quad soreness, the tourists have fielded their strongest one-day line-up since last year's World Cup final triumph over India.

They continue their search for a replacement for retired opener David Warner with Matt Short, who impressed at the top in the two T20 matches last week, getting his shot in Leeds.

Stand-in skipper Mitch Marsh, who opened alongside Travis Head in the first ODI, reverts to his preferred No.3 spot while Steve Smith also shuffles down to second drop.

Starc and Maxwell were both rested for the preceding T20 matches against Scotland and England, while Hazlewood played in the first T20 in Southampton in his return from a minor calf strain before falling ill.

01:05 Play video Head punishes England's short boundaries

The visitors appear to have turned a corner after a virus swept through the camp late last week, sidelining Marsh for the second T20 in Cardiff as Travis Head pushed through while under the weather to captain in his absence.

Abbott misses out after conceding 50 in five overs at Trent Bridge two days ago, with allrounders Aaron Hardie – preferred over Green – and potentially Marsh to provide pace support to Hazlewood and Starc.

Marsh bowled in the warm-up ahead of the first ODI and again today, indicating he is firming for a return to the bowling crease soon.

Maxwell adds further depth to Australia's spin options, which were responsible for nine English wickets in the first match – a national record in men's ODIs.

Australia are hunting a 14th straight one-day international victory at Headingley, which would be the outright second-longest winning streak in men's ODIs behind Ricky Ponting side from 2003.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Watch all the action from Australia's white-ball tour of the UK live and exclusive on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Click here to subscribe.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: Australia beat England by seven wickets

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 8pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 9.30pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 9.30pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST