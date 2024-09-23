'Done it my whole life': Hardie sees silver lining in bowler role

West Australian allrounder content to 'earn stripes' as a batter to push his way up the order

Breaking into a team on a 14-game winning streak, especially one that is also the reigning world champions, is no easy task.

Just ask any of the talented Australian spinners queuing up behind Adam Zampa, who has played in every one of those 14 straight one-day international victories as the side's sole specialist spinner.

Throughout that run – the second longest successful streak in men's ODIs behind the 21 Ricky Ponting's team managed in 2003 – Australia have used 22 players, with the same 11 featuring in more than half of those games.

It's an environment that naturally breeds sustained success as newcomers know when a chance comes, they've got to take it.

For Aaron Hardie, that has been with the ball rather than his primary skill of batting, capitalising on the illness and injury issues that plagued Australia's squad during the first half of their UK tour to fill a role as the side's third quick.

00:56 Play video Hardie takes one-handed screamer amid double strike

On Saturday at Headingley, he also helped resurrect Australia's batting innings with 23 from No.8 in a crucial 55-run partnership with Alex Carey, before claiming two early wickets to reduce England to 5-65 inside the first 10 overs.

He also produced some handy runs at the death in the preceding T20 series against Scotland and England, including 20no in a final-over blitz in the second T20 in Cardiff to lift Australia's total to just shy of 200.

While he still considers himself a batter first, plugging a gap with the ball is something the 25-year-old allrounder has made a habit of doing.

When he broke into Western Australia's Sheffield Shield team in 2019 aged 20, it was also at No.8. And when he returned following elbow surgery in their drought breaking 2021-22 title campaign, he again had to slot in at eight while also taking the new ball.

04:44 Play video Hardie delivers career-best 174* in Shield final

He's since become a constant in their middle order, helping WA complete a triple-double of men's domestic titles in winning both the Shield and One-Day Cup for the past three seasons.

But it's his experiences breaking through down the order that he can draw on the most as he looks to do the same in the step up to international level.

"I put a lot more time into my batting, definitely," Hardie told reporters in Durham, where persistent rain on match eve forced Australia's training session indoors ahead of Tuesday's third ODI (9.30pm AEST).

"I love batting up the order but I'm certainly aware that you have to earn your stripes as a batter a bit and sometimes spots pop up as a bowler a little bit more often.

"It's just the nature of the beast, I've done it my whole life starting in teams down the order a bit and then eventually work my way up, so hopefully I can do that (in the Australian side) as well."

For inspiration he needs to look no further than teammate Steve Smith, who debuted in all three international formats at No.8 during Australia's elongated search to try and find a long-term successor to Shane Warne.

Hardie revealed the message from head coach Andrew McDonald and on duty selector Tony Dodemaide for the ongoing UK tour had a "big emphasis" on flexibility.

Hardie completes a stunning caught and bowled in the second ODI // Getty

"Obviously, there's so many players that have cemented their spots – 'Heady' (Travis Head) at the top, Mitch (Marsh), Smith and (Marnus) Labuschagne through the middle, so it's just about filling the role when they pop up," Hardie said.

"Whether it's with the bat or with the ball, it's just being able to stay adaptable and jump up and down the order and contribute wherever possible.

"Coming into strong teams there's so much competition for spots that you certainly know that when you get your opportunity, it's really important to take it.

"It's a balance of being aware of how important it is, but not putting too much pressure on yourself as well.

"Fortunately, it's a very relaxed change room, so it certainly takes (away) any external pressures.

"For myself and some of the other younger guys like Cooper (Connolly) and Mahli (Beardman) coming in the squad, everyone has been super welcoming."

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: Australia beat England by seven wickets

September 21: Australia beat England by 68 runs

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 9.30pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 9.30pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST