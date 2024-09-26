Tough call looms as Inglis nears injury comeback

Alex Carey's incredible form since returning to Australia's ODI team has given selectors a difficult task

Australia isn't ruling out the possibility of playing both Alex Carey and Josh Inglis as a tough call looms for selectors ahead of Friday's fourth ODI at Lord's.

With scores of 74 and 77 not out in his two innings so far, Carey has staked an impressive claim for a full-time return as Australia's one-day gloveman as the squad builds towards next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Carey's form and Inglis' impending return from a quad complaint has given head coach Andrew McDonald and on-duty selector Tony Dodemaide a difficult task when both wicketkeepers are available.

Inglis hasn't played since the second T20 in Cardiff almost two weeks ago with a final call on his fitness for the Lord's clash expected on Friday morning UK time.

The West Australian was a shock replacement for Carey one game into last year's successful 50-over World Cup campaign and had featured in every ODI since until being sidelined through injury for the start of the ongoing five-match series against England.

Carey seized his opportunity in his first innings in any format in more than six months with a solo rescue act in the second ODI at Headingley, his 49-run final wicket stand with Josh Hazlewood turning the match for Australia.

The left-hander then backed it up in the following match at Durham to help Australia add 104 runs in the final 10 overs to mount a strong case to retain his place in the side.

"It's always a good problem to have when you've got people competing for spots within your team," McDonald said.

"Unfortunately, Josh was injured in the T20 series and Alex has jumped into that spot and done incredibly well."

McDonald pointed to Inglis and Carey both featuring in the same XI in South Africa and India last year in the lead up to the World Cup, with Inglis playing as a specialist batter in those four matches.

"It's always something we will consider – 12 months ago we had 'Ingo' (Inglis) and 'Kez' (Carey) in the same team so it's quite possible," he said.

"The way Alex is batting is very impressive. (He's) summing up the situation and navigating through the middle against spin.

Carey gets creative during his unbeaten 77 in the third ODI // Getty

"He's a quality player; he's played a lot of international cricket, so the way he's performing isn't a surprise to us."

There is a chance Australia could go down that path again if Inglis is deemed fit for the fourth ODI, with his flexibility a major factor working in his favour.

The 28-year-old right-hander has opened the batting in his past three one-day internationals against West Indies in February, while Carey has batted at No.6 throughout this series, the position where he's spent the most of his 68 innings in Australia's 50-over team.

Inglis hit a 16-ball 35no at the top of the order in his last one-dayer, helping Australia complete their quickest ever run chase in men's ODIs and giving selectors plenty to ponder as they continue their search for a full-time partner for Travis Head following David Warner's retirement.

He was also in superb form prior to his quad injury, with scores of 37 and 42 in two T20 matches against England and 103 against Scotland, during which he broke the record for Australia's fastest T20 century.

"Josh gives us a lot of flexibility, he can bat literally anywhere," captain Mitch Marsh told reporters at Lord's on the eve fourth ODI.

"They both add a lot of value with the bat in any team.

"(Carey) has been fantastic (this series), both innings that he's played have been outstanding for the team … and he's been very excited to be back in."

Marsh confirmed Travis Head and Adam Zampa were expected to be available for Australia's men's first match at Lord's since last year's fiery Ashes encounter. The pair missed the team's first loss in 15 ODIs at Durham on Tuesday due to soreness and illness respectively.

"It'll be massive … to have them both back," Marsh said. "We know the last couple of years that they've both had and the experience they bring to our team."

Australia has a 2-1 lead and can clinch the series win with victory at Lord's.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: Australia beat England by seven wickets

September 21: Australia beat England by 68 runs

September 24: England beat Australia by 46 runs (DLS method)

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 9.30pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST