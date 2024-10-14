Allrounder not a necessity as Aussies face Test changes

Australia seems set on picking the next best batter in Cameron Green's absence

National selection panel chair George Bailey believes a genuine allrounder is more a luxury than necessity for Australia's men's Test team which will need to install a new opening batter for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series against India.

Today's news that incumbent allrounder Cameron Green will miss the entire summer as he undergoes surgery to repair stress fractures in his back means an enforced reshuffle to the reigning World Test Champions' line-up.

The prospect of Green's enforced absence had already prompted speculation as to the likelihood selectors would look to blood a like-for-like allrounder such as Green's Western Australia teammate Aaron Hardie or Tasmania's Beau Webster.

But Bailey reiterated the panel's philosophy is to choose the six best-credentialled batters in the country to fill the Test berths, rather than adhering to a boiler-plate of replacing injured or unavailable players with near replicas.

"I think it's a luxury," Bailey said today when asked if selectors were hellbent on adding another seam-bowling allrounder to provide back-up for Australia's frontline pace stocks.

"Even looking at the three quicks we generally play in Test cricket (Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood), they've played a lot of Test cricket together where they haven't had an all-rounder.

"I think it certainly depends on the personnel that are available.

"The role that Cam (Green) and Mitch (Marsh) have played is they've been able to hold down a spot purely on the back of their batting and that's still fundamentally what's most important in that top six.

"We certainly have been, and will continue, preparing for Mitch Marsh to be able to bowl some overs as well.

"That's been part of his management and build for the last couple of months."

It was the desire to field the best-available batting line-up that led to Steve Smith's installation as opener following David Warner's retirement last summer, thereby paving the way for Green's recall to bat in Smith's previously preferred position at number four.

While Smith did not find consistent success against the new ball (171 runs at 28.5 from eight innings), Green averaged 50.3 and produced his best Test knock with an unbeaten 174 in Australia's victory over New Zealand at Wellington.

Bailey confirmed Smith will return to a role in the middle-order after his brief tenure as opener, but noted a decision on where the former captain bats will be made in discussions with current captain Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald.

"There's been a few discussions around that," Bailey said.

"I think Pat (Cummins), Andrew (McDonald) and Steven Smith had been having ongoing conversations separate to the untimely injury to Cameron anyway.

"And I think Steve had expressed a desire to move back down from that opening position, and Pat and Andrew have confirmed he'll be dropping back down the order for the summer.

"What exact order, who's in it and how they line up will be determined."

What is beyond conjecture is the need for a replacement opener with that race seemingly narrowed to Test-capped pair Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris as well as 19-year-old sensation Sam Konstas.

The trio have been named in an expanded Australia A squad to play two first-class matches against India A in Mackay and Melbourne starting later this month.

Despite being selected as the auxiliary batter for Australia's most recent Test engagement – last summer's tour to New Zealand – Queensland opener Matthew Renshaw has not been included in the Australia A squad.

However, Bailey indicated that reflected the immediate need for the upcoming series against India – who have triumphed on their past two Test campaigns in Australia – rather than any suggestion Renshaw had fallen from favour.

"We still really like Matt's ability to play," Bailey said.

"As far as Australia A selection goes, part of the process around that is trying to identify opportunities that may come around in the short-term.

"But also making sure we do keep an eye on developing opportunities and providing opportunities for players who may become important in different roles in the future.

"And the fact that Nic Maddinson and Matt Renshaw and Pete Handscomb aren't in that squad shows there's some pretty good depth there."

Konstas has emerged as a player with a promising future after the 19-year-old New South Welshman peeled off centuries in both innings of last week's Sheffield Shield match against South Australia.

However, Bailey pointed out the inclusion of the Under-19 World Cup winner in the Australia in the 17-man Australia A squad in no way suggested Konstas had jumped the queue for the vacant Test position ahead of more experienced rivals.

"He's in the mix, as are plenty of others," Bailey said when asked is there was a chance Konstas could make his Test debut this summer and become the first teenager to earn a Baggy Green Cap since Ashton Agar in 2013.

"But I certainly don't want to single him out.

"I think the consistency of Cam Bancroft over a number of years, the consistency of Marcus Harris over a number of years – they've both had a look at Test cricket as well.

"So I don't think there's any need at this stage to put any undue pressure or expectation on Sam.

"He's five games into his first-class career, he's had a good start to that and he certainly looks like he's got a well-organised (game) that we're really excited about and looking forward to seeing at the (Australia) A-level.

"And we'll just continue to watch as that progresses."

As far as the bowlers' preparation for the five-test NRMA Insurance Test series against India, Bailey claimed veteran quicks Starc and Hazlewood were expected to play one Shield match for NSW in coming weeks.

The duo have also been included in Australia's ODI squad for the three-match series against Pakistan that begins in Melbourne on November 4, along with Cummins who is tipped to make his return to competitive cricket in a domestic one-day cup outing for NSW.

"The priority is absolutely the first Test of the summer so we're just making sure we give that Test group the best preparation for them as individuals," Bailey said.