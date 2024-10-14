White Ferns seal semi spot, eliminate India

New Zealand's win over Pakistan means Australia will play in the first semi-final, to be held in Dubai in the early hours of Friday morning AEDT

New Zealand have booked a T20 World Cup semi-final place as runners-up to Australia in Group A after beating Pakistan in Dubai, knocking out India in the process.

Briefly, India had dared to hope that their bitterest rivals would do them a favour and hand them a place in the finals by beating the White Ferns.

However, having restricted the Kiwis to 6-110 in Dubai, Pakistan collapsed from 1-19 to 56 all out to lose by 54 runs.

New Zealand thus claimed second place in Group A and a semi-final spot at a T20 World Cup for the first time since 2016.

India, effectively by dint of their opening match defeat to New Zealand, missed out, also for the first time since 2016.

Pakistan's 56 was the second lowest total in the competition's history, beaten only by the 46 Bangladesh managed against West Indies in 2018, and four lower than Pakistan's previous worst, against England in 2009.

They did have some excuse. Pakistan had the chance of qualifying themselves, but only if they chased down their target in less than 11 overs. On a difficult pitch that meant they were forced into extravagant shots that they too often failed to execute.

However, there was no excuse for the eight catches Pakistan put down in the field, allowing New Zealand to score far more than they should have done.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," said New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.

"Results haven't gone our way leading into this tournament but what I am most proud of is we stuck with our processes and our belief.

"When we get it right we can beat any team so to do this at a World Cup is something I am incredibly proud of."

New Zealand opted to bat and began well with Suzie Bates (28) and Georgia Palmer (17) putting on 41 off 39 balls but Pakistan's spinners bowled with pace off and were hard to get away.

Nashra Sandhu took 3-18 and Omaima Sohail 1-14 off her four overs while Nida Dar had three catches dropped in the final over as she finished with 1-26.

A 38-run partnership between Devine (19) and Brooke Halliday (22) helped New Zealand post a defendable total which soon looked a challenging one.

Muneeba Ali scored 15 off 11 but had no support from the rest of the top order. Sana top-scored with 21 at No.5 but no one else reached double figures.

New Zealand held their catches, ran two batters out and secured a stumping with Amelia Kerr (3-14 off 2.4 overs) and Eden Carson (2-7 off three) the pick of the bowlers.

New Zealand will now play the winner of the tournament's last group match between England and West Indies on Tuesday (Wednesday 1am AEDT) with either one of those two or South Africa set to play Australia in the other semi-final.

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: beat Pakistan by nine wickets

October 13: beat India by nine runs

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1: Australia v TBC, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2: TBC v New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here.