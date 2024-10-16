Johnson targets One-Day Cup, Shield with rehab complete

Spencer Johnson has a date in mind for his playing return following a side strain injury

Fast bowler Spencer Johnson is targeting a return to action as soon as next Friday as he finishes his rehabilitation from a side strain.

Johnson aggravated his side while playing for the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred competition in England in August, ruling him out of Australia's tour of the United Kingdom.

Now back in Adelaide, Johnson is back to bowling off his full run up and "at full tilt" and has South Australia's next One-Day Cup match on October 25 in his sights.

"It's feeling good at the minute," Johnson told the Unplayable Podcast.

"It's been 12 weeks since I did it. So it's taken a little bit longer than we would have liked.

"I've been back bowling for maybe three or four weeks now, at full tilt.

"Hopefully the next one-dayer for the SACAs is on the cards."

The 28-year-old has enjoyed incredible success since he burst onto the scene in the second half of KFC BBL|13.

00:56 Play video Johnson makes his mark on Final with four-wicket haul

In the 20 months since his professional debut for the Brisbane Heat, Johnson has won titles in the BBL and the Hundred, played in the Indian Premier League and Major League Cricket, and made his international debuts in both 50-over and 20-over cricket.

And while the temptation to become a T20 gun for hire is clearly there for someone of Johnson's ilk (he was purchased for A$1.78m at the most recent IPL auction), the big quick says playing Sheffield Shield cricket is still one of his priorities.

Johnson has 21 wickets in five first-class matches, which includes a best of 7-47.

01:41 Play video Spencer continues stunning Shield start with seven

"Playing the circuit's obviously nice, you're traveling, seeing cool things, playing with unbelievable players," Johnson said.

"But playing for South Australia, and hopefully Australia, is what I want to do.

"While I'm still contracted South Australia, I want to have a crack at trying to play as much red-ball (cricket) as I can.

"And then the decision will be made (based on) how my body goes and my performances."

While Johnson was disappointed he wasn't able to add to his six international caps against Scotland and England, the down time allowed him to do some exciting things away from the game, which included proposing to his long-term partner Sarah.

Johnson popped the question in the Cotswolds, western England, and also ventured over to Veneto in north-east Italy to visit some relatives on his mother's side. Johnson is a dual citizen of Australia and Italy.

