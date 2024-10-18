Ravindra century keeps Kiwis on top in Bengaluru

In the city where his father grew up, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra hit a brilliant 134 before a more assured India second innings

Rachin Ravindra smashed a game-changing century as New Zealand posted 402 all out for a first-innings lead of 356 over India, who battled back to make 3-231 by stumps on the third day of the rain-affected opening Test.

But the hosts, who are still trailing by 125 runs, were dealt a blow with the last ball of Friday's play when Virat Kohli fell for 70.

Resuming on 3-180 at a sun-drenched M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the tourists rode Ravindra's spectacular 134 and Tim Southee's 65 to turn the screws on the hosts, who had collapsed to 46 all out on the opening day and are desperate to avoid a first home defeat against New Zealand since 1988.

India were still staring at a daunting challenge despite a much more assured performance in their second innings, with Sarfaraz Khan still there on 70.

Rohit Sharma had made 52 and opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal 35, but their had left India ill at ease. Kohli helped settle the nerves in the company of Khan and was handed a lifeline when Ajaz Patel dropped him at slip in the evening session.

Kohli passed 9000 Test runs but failed to make the most of the reprieve, edging to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off Glenn Phillips at the end of the day.

The high-scoring day had belonged to New Zealand with Ravindra's knock putting his team in a commanding position.

Ravindra pumped his fists and flashed a big smile to acknowledge the loud applause that followed his century in the first Test against India as adoring Bengaluru fans celebrated him like he was one of their own.

The 24-year-old had every reason to soak up the adulation after almost single-handedly defying India on Friday's second day with a wide array of strokes in his brilliant knock of 134.

When his milestone came, there was a rare display of emotion from the usually reserved Ravindra.

"Very uncharacteristic," Ravindra admitted to reporters about his effervescent celebration after sweeping Ravichandran Ashwin for a boundary to get to his ton.

"The fist pump doesn't happen often with me but I guess scoring an overseas 100 in India is always nice but also in the context of it, we had lost a few wickets and we built a pretty cool partnership.

"To me that's special, more than just the milestone but being able to do it with teammates ... when the game is in the balance meant a lot and it felt really good to share with my mate Timmy."

Born in Wellington to parents hailing from Bengaluru, the mop-haired left-hander emerged as a big crowd favourite in India when he played for the Black Caps in last year's 50-over World Cup and for Chennai in this season's Indian Premier League.

Ravindra said it was especially rewarding to get his hundred with his dad watching from the stands.

"It's massive. A lot of my family were watching the match, probably at the stadium and at home on TV," Ravindra said.

"I know they're very proud and it makes me happy that they were able to watch a relative play in their hometown. It's just very cool. I know dad and mum will be very proud.

"I'm 100 per cent Kiwi but it's nice to have that Indian heritage here in Bengaluru."

Daryl Mitchell departed for 18 on Friday morning, finding Jaiswal at gully with a careless shot against Mohammed Siraj, while Jasprit Bumrah had Blundell (5) caught at slip by KL Rahul.

It was the introduction of spin that troubled the Black Caps most, Ravindra Jadeja shattering the stumps of Phillips (14) to leave them on 6-223.

Matt Henry (8) perished in a similar manner after smashing a couple of boundaries as Jadeja claimed his third wicket, but New Zealand steadily clawed their way back.

Southee eventually fell to Siraj shortly after lunch, but the former captain had already done plenty of damage with five fours and four sixes in his defiant knock before the innings came to an end when Kuldeep Yadav struck twice.

After trapping Patel lbw, the leg-spinner was hit for six by Ravindra which took New Zealand past 400 but he then had the left-hander caught as he attempted another big one.