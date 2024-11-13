Khawaja debunks opening 'myth' as new partnership awaits

The Australian opener is happy to take it slow at the start of the innings

Usman Khawaja says the need to have an attacking Test opener is a "myth" with the veteran batter content with the selectors' decision to pick Nathan McSweeney as his new partner.

Following David Warner's retirement from the longest format in January, there's been debate on whether or not Australia need to replace him with a similarly attacking player.

Warner's Test strike rate was among the highest in world cricket at 70.19, a long way ahead of Khawaja's comparatively sedate 48.29.

And with McSweeney's first-class strike rate of 41.92 putting him more in the Khawaja mould than Warner, Australia won't be expecting to score at a rapid pace against the new ball this summer.

Khawaja however, isn't concerned in the slightest, pointing to the fact that none of the five Tests played against Pakistan and West Indies last summer went beyond the fourth day.

"I don't know where this myth started that you need someone to score really fast to do well," Khawaja told reporters at the Gabba on Wednesday.

"For me, it's a myth.

"As an opener, you're trying to score runs. You've got five days to do it.

"We didn't have one Test match go to five days (last summer).

"So I don't know why you need to score fast."

Khawaja conceded that the loss of Warner at the top, a role that Steve Smith attempted for four Tests, was considerable.

But while their game styles are vastly different, Khawaja can see a couple of key traits shared between Warner and McSweeney that could allow the rookie opener to succeed at Test level.

"Opening's as much about scoring runs than it is being able to absorb and bat time," Khawaja said.

"Dave (Warner) was special. He could score runs while absorbing.

"He was setting a platform for the guys later (in the order) to come in and score runs. And I think those two are both very important things.

"Nathan (McSweneey) does that really well. He can score runs, but he can also bat time. "They're really important facets to have in Test cricket if you want to set games up to win."

Babar Azam will auction off one of his Test shirts to raise money for the Usman Khawaja Foundation

Khawaja, who addressed reporters in Brisbane alongside Pakistan's Babar Azam to announce a partnership the Usman Khawaja Foundation had struck with Cricket Australia to have an active presence at the Brisbane Test, played with McSweeney during Queensland's Sheffield Shield winning season in 2020-21 and were both members of Brisbane Heat's title-winning squad last summer.

The 37-year-old credited selectors for having an "eye to the future" with the McSweeney selection, given the newcomer at 25 will be the only player in the lineup under the age of 30.

Asked if Khawaja had any advice on how to move up the order seamlessly, the experienced left hander suggested a simple approach.

"Nathan doesn't have to do anything different," Khawaja said.

"He's obviously been able to handle the pressure at (Sheffield) Shield level and score runs consistently.

"It doesn't always happen straight away … But when you look at Nathan, you look at his demeanour and you look at the way he plays, you do feel that over a long period of time, yes, this guy will be able to handle the scrutiny of Test cricket."