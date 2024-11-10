The baptism of fire that put McSweeney on path to Test debut

Nathan McSweeney was 18 and yet to play first-class cricket when he got his first taste of taking on the best bowlers in the world

Seven years after an introduction to Australia's 'big three' that left him wondering how he could ever be good enough to face them, Nathan McSweeney is confident he now has what it takes to thrive in Test cricket.

McSweeney was today unveiled as the man to partner Usman Khawaja in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth.

It caps a series of steady steps towards international cricket for the 25-year-old, the most significant being his decision to move to South Australia in 2021 having commenced his professional career with his native Queensland when the Bulls awarded him a rookie contract ahead of the 2018-19 season.

But his first exposure to a Test attack had come a full 12 months earlier when Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood needed capable net batters to bowl at while preparing in Brisbane for the 2017-18 Ashes.

Among the lucky victims for a session on spicy Allan Border Field practice wickets was McSweeney, still just 18 years old and a year away from making his Sheffield Shield debut.

"I faced them when they were in Ashes prep when I was (a teenager) and (soon-to-be) rookie contracted with Queensland – I had Josh Hazlewood, Starc, Cummins all in the net session," the right-hander recalled today in Melbourne.

"I walked out of that feeling like I was about four-foot-eleven, and felt like the ball was like a golf ball coming down.

"I remember calling Dad, saying, 'I'm not sure how anyone faces these guys'. So hopefully it's a little bit different now and I can hold my own."

Indeed, McSweeney, who has since developed into one of domestic cricket's leading batters and leaders, insists he will not shy away from taking on the 'big three' in the nets despite his vivid recollection of that baptism of fire.

"They've been the best bowling attack in world cricket for a while, so there's probably no better preparation than to get in there and face them," said the batter from Caboolture.

"I'm just looking forward to just being around those guys and I've got so much to learn.

"But I feel like my game's the best it's been, and I just can't wait to get out there and hopefully do everyone proud.

"I'm looking forward to just experiencing it with those guys, being in the same change room as them. I've watched them on TV since I was a youngster, so I'll be pinching myself for a lot of it for sure."

McSweeney only opened for the first time in first-class cricket this week at the MCG against India A during the second of two matches in which he was captaining Australia A.

His scores of 14 and 25, having made 39 and 88no from No.4 in the preceding 'A' clash in Mackay, were enough to win him the final Test spot.

He is now preparing for the daunting task of facing the first ball against India.

"I've heard that Uzzie is not the biggest fan of it," McSweeney said with a smile. "I've already been told that by a couple of boys.

"I faced the first ball in both innings out here (against India A), so I'm comfortable with that too."

While he was yet to speak to his new opening partner, McSweeney had received another word of warning from one of his fellow South Australians: "I just got a text from Travis Head saying, 'I can give you my bat-pad pads'.

"So I'll be straight under there as well," said McSweeney, whose part-time off-spin was also referenced by national selector George Bailey as a factor in his call-up.

But his most meaningful conversation with one of his new teammates came with close friend Marnus Labuschagne.

The Test No.3 has been one of McSweeney’s most important mentors. Elements of Labuschagne's batting approach have carried over into McSweeney's own game, with the pair having spent considerable time training together in Brisbane.

"That was a nice phone call to Marnus last night as well," he said. "He's super chuffed for me and (I am) thankful for his knowledge and the way he's helped me through the start of my career.

"I can't wait to be in the same team as him and hopefully spend some time in the middle together.

"Growing up in Queensland, the style of play at the Gabba has probably dictated the way I play, and probably the way he plays as well.

"Talking a fair bit with him about the game, he's a deep thinker and just trying to pick apart things that will work for me and what doesn't.

"At times it probably looks similar. I like to think I've got my own way of playing, but definitely using Marnus as a resource has been very helpful for me."

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: November 22-26: Perth Stadium, 1.20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad (first Test only): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed