Lee becomes 'official Tasmanian' amid WBBL purple patch

Lizelle Lee is enjoying a week to remember, hitting two WBBL hundreds in the space of four days while also becoming a permanent Australian resident

Lizelle Lee has continued making history in Weber WBBL|10, this time becoming the first player to hit back-to-back WBBL centuries.

But amid her purple patch that has pushed Hobart Hurricanes to the top of the table, Lee might be most pleased with what took place in between scoring the WBBL's highest ever score of 150 at the SCG last weekend and thumping another 103 against the Strikers on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Lee and her wife Tanja officially became Australian permanent residents, having made Tasmania their home following the wicketkeeper-batter's retirement from playing international cricket for South Africa.

It will open the door for the 32-year-old, who is on a two-year contract with the Hurricanes, to play in the WBBL as a local player from next season.

But right now, Lee is laser focused on helping the Hurricanes reach the finals for just the second time since 2016-17, as they eye their first trophy.

"I’m just happy to have contributed to another win," Lee said on Wednesday.

"I've just stuck to my basics, the team and staff have been really supportive of me playing my own game and that's what has led to success at the moment."

Lee made an ominous start to the domestic T20 season during the Spring Challenge, hitting 252 runs at a strike rate of 139.22 in six innings.

That form did not immediately follow her into WBBL|10, with knocks of 7, 18, 38, 4 and 4 across her first five innings.

But Lee turned things around in dramatic fashion against the Scorchers at the SCG on Sunday, hitting 150no from 75 balls, an innings that included 12 sixes.

She admitted afterwards her lean run leading up to that innings had her in tears, thanking coach Jude Coleman and captain Elyse Villani for their support in backing her in at the top of the order.

"I honestly wish I had this (team environment) when I was playing my international career, because the support and everything we get in the Tasmania set up is so (good)" Lee said.

"I feel like the team culture that we've been building this past few years has been really good, and you can see that on the field."

Lee is set to gain a new opening partner for the remainder of the season, following Danni Wyatt-Hodge's departure for England's tour of South Africa.

Experienced New Zealand opener Suzie Bates landed in Hobart earlier this week and will slot in alongside Lee for the Hurricanes' next game against the Strikers in Adelaide on Saturday.

After consistently underperforming with the bat in recent seasons, the Hurricanes have tried a new formula in WBBL|10, promoting Nicola Carey to No.3, then slotting Villani into No.4 after they took Wyatt-Hodge with pick No.1 in the draft.

Carey's new role has been a revelation, with the former Australia allrounder hitting her second fifty of the season on Wednesday.

Prior to WBBL|10, she had not hit a Big Bash half-century since 2019, and with 199 runs from seven innings, this is already Carey's second most productive season with bat in hand behind the 267 runs she hit from 13 innings in her first year with the club in WBBL|05.

"They came to Nic and asked what she felt her best spot was, and she said 'I've got absolutely no idea', because she's batted here, there and everywhere in the T20 game," Villani said of Carey earlier this season.

"Graeme Beghin our new batting coach came in just after the Big Bash last year and he said (to Carey), 'I think you've got the real makings of a No.3, you do that really well in the 50-over game, so there's no reason you can't do it in the T20 game.

"I think that's worked really well for her, she's got a lot more confidence and a lot more clarity with her role which has been awesome for us, and it doesn't hurt to have a leftie up there as well."