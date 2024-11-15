The Surge Pod: Hayley Matthews confident of Renegades' chances

Melbourne Renegades' Hayley Matthews joins The Surge podcast to talk about the WBBL|10 season so far and the West Indies swag in her approach to the game

Check out The Surge Podcast on Spotify and Apple

WBBL|10 is now moving towards its pointy end but it's still all open when it comes to the Finals. Except for the two-time defending champions Adelaide Strikers, every side is in the race for qualification.

Melbourne Renegades have been a much-improved side this season after finishing at the bottom last year. Their international superstar Hayley Matthews has once again been handed the captain's hat after Sophie Molineux was injured mid-season.

"I love doing it and I love using my cricket brain," Matthews said on the latest episode of The Surge podcast.

I'm also a massive lover of the game. So, I feel as though captaincy doesn't necessarily add any pressure for me."

Speaking of what has changed in the Renegades setup this year, Matthews highlighted the positive atmosphere in the group.

"I think everyone's just going out there enjoying themselves and having a good time.

"There's a massive belief within the group as well that's really motivating us and driving us too."

The Renegades are one of the five teams that are currently tied on eight points, and they are carrying good momentum with two big wins.

02:47 Play video Matthews proves match-winner with typically dominant knock

"Everyone within the group is so hungry this year, especially because we've put ourselves in a position to be able to qualify."

The group is clearly eyeing one of those top spots.

Matthews herself has found her touch, playing a match-winning knock of 85 off 54 in their big chase against Adelaide.

Those fearless innings is what the West Indies player is known for, and she is aware of the comparisons with some of the greats of the past.

"A lot of people do compare the way I walk out to the crease to be like a Viv Richards type thing. Just this is how people put it."

But Matthews has also played against some of the current big names of men's cricket, and she credits it for developing her game.

"I remember being 14, 15 years old, and Jofra Archer is 19, opening the bowling at me. Luckily, we're friends, so he didn't go short at me," she recalled the time she faced the England quick in a domestic competition in Barbados.

"But his opening partner was Jerome Jones, who was the other West Indies under-19 fast bowler – we weren't as close friends, so you can imagine the kind of treatment I got from him."

Matthews joins hosts and host Holly Ferling on Big Bash's new weekly podcast. You can watch the full episode of The Surge on YouTube or catch up with the latest clips in the Big Bash App.

Let the experts breakdown all that's happened this week in the league and listen to their fun chats with the guests.