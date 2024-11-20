Molineux returns, Scrivens set for WBBL debut

Sophie Molineux is back as the Renegades look to cement their top four spot against the Hurricanes in Hobart

Melbourne Renegades have been given a boost for their all-important showdown with Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday night, with skipper Sophie Molineux set to return.

Molineux, who missed their last four matches with a knee injury, has been included in the Renegades' 13-player squad for the game at Ninja Stadium, which will pit the second-ranked 'Gades against the fourth-ranked Hurricanes in a match set to have major finals ramifications.

The allrounder had experienced soreness in her knee following one of the best weekends of her WBBL career, which saw her bag 4-17 then hit 64 in back-to-back games.

Renegades squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Charis Bekker, Sarah Coyte, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Prestwidge, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Her return is a boost for the Renegades, who are second on the table with two regular-season games remaining but whose batting stocks had taken a hit over the past week.

Emma de Broughe has been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury, while opener Courtney Webb missed the Melbourne Derby after being forced to retire hurt in the previous game against Adelaide Strikers with a back issue.

Webb has also been named for Thursday's game, while Molineux is one of two inclusions in the Renegades squad alongside English young gun Grace Scrivens, who is set to make her WBBL debut.

Scrivens has replaced countrywoman Alice Capsey, has departed for England's T20I tour of South Africa after receiving a late call up.

The 21-year-old from Kent has yet to debut for England but is considered one of the country's most promising young players.

Scrivens scored the most runs for her England domestic side, Sunrisers, over the last two seasons to take them from wooden spooners to champions in just as many years.

Her 2024 season in The Hundred was also impressive after scoring 157 runs in eight appearances including a half-century.

Scrivens had announced herself to the cricketing world in England’s 2023 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup when she dominated with bat and ball.

The new Renegades recruit scored a team-high 293 runs at an average of 41.85 in the campaign and took nine wickets to claim the Player of the Tournament award.

Weber WBBL|10 standings