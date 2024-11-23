Hurricanes edge Scorchers out of finals race

Hobart Hurricanes survived a mid-innings wobble to end the Perth Scorchers' season, winning with 14 balls to spare at the WACA

The Hobart Hurricanes have ended Perth's WBBL campaign while all but assuring themselves a finals berth after defeating the Scorchers by three wickets.

The Hurricanes bowled the Scorchers out for 138 at the WACA Ground in Perth on Saturday night – after the home side lost their last seven wickets for 20 runs in 27 balls, amid a calamitous 8-33 collapse – before hauling in the target with 14 deliveries to spare.

The chase was far from straightforward for Hobart, who crashed from 0-51 to be 5-71, then 7-95, before lower-order pair Kathryn Bryce (34no) and Lauren Smith (16no) put on 44 unbeaten for the eighth wicket.

The pair helped Hobart (10 points) leapfrog Perth (nine) into fourth spot on the ladder and the box seat for a finals berth.

The sixth-placed Sydney Sixers (eight points) remain an outside chance to edge the 'Canes out of the four.

They will need to beat Brisbane Heat at Allan Border Field on Monday, the competition's last fixture, by a large enough margin for their net run-rate (-0.367) to rise above Hobart's (+0.189).

The Hurricanes raced past the half-century from five overs before Elyse Vilani (11) was trapped lbw by Amy Edgar.

Sophie Devine (4-26) took a terrific outfield catch to get rid of the dangerous Lizelle Lee (44 off 22 balls), then picked up Heather Graham (1) and Suzie Bates (0) in her second over.

Devine then castled Tabitha Saville (11) and Molly Strano (0) in her third over to have the 'Canes seven-down in the 13th over before Bryce and Lauren Smith saved the day.

Earlier, Devine (28) and fellow international veteran Beth Mooney (50) were in total control with the bat, taking the Scorchers' total to 2-105 in the 14th over, before the wheels fell off completely.

Amy Smith took a sharp catch to get rid of Devine, before capturing the key wicket of Mooney who spooned a catch to Bates.

Spinners Amy Smith (3-17) and Lauren Smith (2-24) plus four run-outs led to Perth's dramatic demise.

Weber WBBL|10 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Melbourne Renegades Women REN 10 7 3 0 0 0.527 0 14 2 Sydney Thunder Women THU 10 6 3 0 1 -0.002 0 13 3 Brisbane Heat Women HEA 9 6 3 0 0 0.276 0 12 4 Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 10 5 5 0 0 0.189 0 10 5 Perth Scorchers Women SCO 10 4 5 1 0 -0.171 0 9 6 Sydney Sixers Women SIX 9 3 4 1 1 -0.367 0 8 7 Adelaide Strikers Women STR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.357 0 6 8 Melbourne Stars Women STA 9 2 7 0 0 -0.205 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

