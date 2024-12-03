Greenberg appointed as Cricket Australia's new CEO

Current players' union chief Todd Greenberg will take over CA role in March to succeed Nick Hockley

Todd Greenberg will succeed Nick Hockley as Cricket Australia's next chief executive officer, the organisation announced today.

Greenberg, the current CEO of the players' union the Australian Cricketers' Association, will take up the post in March.

Hockley, who was appointed in 2020, initially in an interim role after a turbulent period under Kevin Roberts, announced in August that he would step down at the conclusion of the current cricket season.

Greenberg will become the 15th man to be either secretary or chief executive of the governing body for cricket in Australia since the organisation was first founded in March 1892 as the Australasian Cricket Council.

Greenberg played 10 seasons for Randwick CC in Sydney between 1987 and 1997 as a top-order batter, the last two of which were in first grade where he hit two centuries. He cut his teeth in sports administration running the Mike Whitney School of Cricket while studying for a degree in sports science from the University of NSW, and today said he was "grateful to be given the opportunity to take on this enormously important role in Australian sport and to further my involvement with a game I've loved since childhood".

A young Todd Greenberg in action for Randwick CC

"This is an extremely exciting time for cricket with the rapid growth of the game across the globe creating fantastic opportunities, while also presenting some challenges to ensure Australian cricket retains its position at the very peak of the game," Greenberg said.

"Thanks to the work of the current administration the game has strong fundamentals in place. I want to ensure we build on this momentum so Australian cricket continues to thrive – from local parks to the nation's biggest stadiums."

He is a former chief executive of the National Rugby League, having also previously worked with NRL club Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, and joined the ACA in January 2021.

That role saw him negotiating with Hockley as the pair reached an amicable agreement on the current Memorandum of Understanding for cricket that underpins how wealth in the game is distributed and saw a major increase in women's remuneration.

The current MOU is up for renegotiation in 2028.

CA chair Mike Baird said he was delighted with the appointment after a global recruitment process, citing his reputation as "a renowned driver of commercial growth and innovation".

"We are entering a period of great opportunity and the recruitment panel and CA Board was enormously impressed by Todd's passion for cricket and his vision to build on the achievements of the past few years and continue the game's growth," said Baird.

"I would like to thank Nick Hockley who will leave the game in a position of great strength at the end of the season with important foundations including our broadcast rights deal, MOU and seven-year content strategy in place."