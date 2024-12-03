Aussies check rearview mirror before shifting to ODI mode

Australia's ODI squad has gathered in Brisbane ahead of the first ODI against India on Thursday

Australia's one-day series against India has started with an in-depth review of where their T20 World Cup campaign went awry, as the national women's team assembles for the first time since their shock semi-final defeat to South Africa.

All Aussie players involved in the tournament in Dubai met in Brisbane on Tuesday, with coach Shelley Nitschke saying Australia would use the lessons gleaned from the review to drive their bid to win next year's ODI World Cup in India.

"We've just got everyone back together now, so this is the first chance that we've had to have that review," Nitschke told cricket.com.au on Tuesday.

"(We're) looking forward to talking about that and using that looking back to go forward.

"It's been a T20 dense program for a little while and I think everyone's looking forward to playing some ODI cricket."

The three-game series against India starting Thursday, which is Australia's first in the 50-over format since their tour of Bangladesh in March, marks the start of their push towards their ODI World Cup defence in India next October.

Three ODIs in New Zealand will follow immediately after, as Australia round out their ICC Women's Championship matches ahead of the January cut-off date.

"(The World Cup) is less than 12 months away, so that's a focus for us and hopefully we can start to get some momentum now starting with this India series," Nitschke said.

"Every time we play for Australia, it's important, but there's ICC points (on the line), and hopefully we can get a good start on Thursday.

"It's always tight contest between us and they play an exciting brand of cricket, so I think everyone is looking forward to the series."

Australia have regrouped in Brisbane // Sam Gosling (cricket.com.au)

The Australian ODI squad, minus WBBL champions Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham, hit the nets at Allan Border Field early on Tuesday morning.

Among those was Alana King, who Australia are hopeful will be available for selection for Thursday's opening game despite fracturing the pinkie finger on her right bowling hand during the final game of the Perth Scorchers' season.

King got through Tuesday's session unscathed and will be assessed following Australia's main session on Wednesday.

The matches across Brisbane and Perth will also present a look to the future, with uncapped opener Georgia Voll poised to open the batting with fellow 21-year-old Pheobe Litchfield, as she covers for injured captain Alyssa Healy.

Georgia Voll bats in the nets at AB Field // Sam Gosling (cricket.com.au)

Ashleigh Gardner will deputise for stand-in skipper Tahlia McGrath throughout the series.

When Healy injured her foot at the business end of the T20 World Cup, it was Australia's most experienced player Ellyse Perry who assisted McGrath in the final group game against India and in the semi-final.

But Nitschke said this ODI series presented a chance for an up-and-coming leader in Gardner, who has previously stepped up as deputy on a couple of occasions, including an ODI during the 2023 tour of Ireland.

"It's an awesome opportunity for both Ash and 'T-Mac' (McGrath) to work together," Nitschke said.

"Ash has done it for us a little bit before, but her and T-Mac now have the three games, and they've obviously played a lot of cricket together, they've known each other for a while, so they've already got a good working relationship.

"She's a leader in our group already (and) it's a good opportunity for Ash to have a little bit more input on the field and off the field."

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: December 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 3.20pm AEDT

Second ODI: December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 10.45am AEDT

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT