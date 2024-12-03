All you need to know: Australia v India ODIs

The three-game series for Women's ODI Championship points begins at Brisbane's Allan Border Field on Thursday

Australia: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Georgia Voll has bolted into Australia's ODI squad and is set to open the batting alongside Phoebe Litchfield, with skipper Alyssa Healy to miss the three-game series as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.

Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will lead Australia against India, with Ashleigh Gardner serving as deputy while Beth Mooney will take the wicketkeeping gloves.

Healy was ruled out of Weber WBBL|10 after a minor knee niggle suffered during a game early in the season intensified. The Australian captain was already carefully managing the foot injury that saw her miss the end of the T20 World Cup in October.

Tayla Vlaeminck will miss the remainder of the summer after dislocating her shoulder during the T20 World Cup.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor

Shafali Verma has been axed from India's ODI squad while 'keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out with a fractured wrist.

Powerful opener Verma was the biggest name missing from the 16-player squad, dropped after a lean run at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October where she scored 97 runs in four innings with a high score of 43.

Those fortunes did not improve in the one-dayers against New Zealand that immediately followed, with Verma hitting 33, 11 and 12 across the three games at Ahmedabad.

Bhatia will miss the series after injuring her wrist playing for the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL.

Dayalan Hemalatha, who has spent the last few weeks playing for Perth Scorchers, was another omission, while Pooja Vastrakar remains absent after being rested against New Zealand.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has returned to the squad after missing the series against the White Ferns due to exams, while Harleen Deol, Titas Sadhu and Minnu Mani are the other inclusions.

Form Guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, T: Tie

Australia: WWWWLWWWWW

Australia's last ODI series was all the way back in March, when they swept Bangladesh 3-0 in Dhaka. With the one-day World Cup looming in India next October, the defending champions will be eager to get back into 50-over mode to fine tune their plans progress for that tournament.

Their last defeat was against South Africa at North Sydney Oval in February.

India: WLWWWWLLLT

India hosted New Zealand in an ODI series that started just four days after the White Ferns lifted the T20 World Cup trophy. Unsurprisingly, the Kiwis were a little rusty first up, as India won the first game in Ahmedabad by 59 runs.

New Zealand bounced back in the second game, thrashing India by 76 runs, before Smriti Mandhana hit a century to lead India to a six-wicket victory in the final game, sealing a 2-1 series win.

Last time they met

Australia secured a 3-0 series sweep when the teams last met at Wankhede Stadium in January. Opener Phoebe Litchfield was the star of that series, scoring 260 runs in three innings.

Litchfield struck 78 in the series opener, as Australia reeled in India's total of 8-282 with 3.3 overs and six wickets to spare.

The second match was a nail biter, with Australia posting 8-258, Litchfield again top-scoring with 63 as Deepti Sharma took 5-38. India almost chased it down, as Richa Ghosh fell four runs short of a century, but the Aussies held on to win by three runs.

The series finale was all one-way traffic, with Litchfield hitting her second ODI ton as Australia posted 7-338, then rolled India for 148, to win by 190 runs.

Head-to-head in ODIs

The forecast

Brisbane looks set to be hot and humid for the first two ODIs, with a top of 29C predicted for Thursday and the possibility of morning showers ahead of the day-nighter. Sunday is tipped to be a 34C scorcher. The long-range forecast suggests Perth will be a warm 27C and sunny for the final game.

The ICC ODI Championship

ICC Women's Championship points will be on offer in the three-match ODI series. Running every four years, the 10-team Championship determines which five sides, alongside hosts India, will gain automatic qualification for the 2025 World Cup.

The remaining four will need to head to the ICC's qualifying tournament to try and win a spot in the eight-team event.

Running across each ODI World Cup cycle, each of the 10 teams play eight three-game ODI series – four at home and four away – meeting all bar one of the other Championship sides.

With this edition reaching its climax, Australia have already secured qualification for the tournament with six games remaining, as have England and South Africa.

However, there is another piece of silverware at stake. Australia won both previous editions of the Championship, but their streak is under threat, with India also in a strong position in this edition.

Australia took out the 2014-16 and 2017-20 Championships // Getty

The Aussies currently sit on top of the table, having won 13 of 18 ODIs in this cycle. They lost two one-dayers to England during the Ashes, another to South Africa, and had washouts against Ireland and West Indies.

They have one series remaining against New Zealand later this month.

India, meanwhile, have played five rounds so far, winning 12 of 15 matches against Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa and New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team will return home to play West Indies later this month, followed by Ireland in January.

Rapid stats

Australia have won nine of their last 10 women's ODIs against India, including their last four. Their only defeat in that span came in their most recent meeting in Australia, in September 2021 in Mackay.

India will be aiming for back-to-back wins in women's ODIs against Australia in Australia for only the second time – the previous was in 2009 – following that two-wicket win back in 2021.

Australia have lost only one of their last 26 bilateral women's ODI series, a 1-2 defeat against England during last year's Ashes. They have won each of their five series since then.

India have won each of their last two bilateral women's ODI series, defeating New Zealand 2-1 in October, and South Africa 3-0 in June.

Ellyse Perry (3958) is 42 runs away from becoming the fourth player to score 4000 runs for Australia in women's ODIs (Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton, Meg Lanning) and the 14th overall.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 448 runs at an average of 74.7 across her last six ODI innings (117, 136, 90, 5, 0, 100) including three hundreds in that span; although, she's scored fewer than 40 runs in five of her last six ODI innings against Australia (16, 86, 22, 10, 34, 29).

Alana King (Australia) has hit a boundary once every 4.6 balls faced in women's ODIs in 2024, the most frequent of any player for Australia this year.

Deepti Sharma (India) recorded a bowling economy rate of 3.6 in India's most recent ODI series against New Zealand in October, the best of any player from either team.

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

