Boland recalled as Cummins names XI for second Test

Scott Boland confirmed as injured paceman Josh Hazlewood's replacement as Australia look to rebound in Adelaide

Scott Boland's first match for Australia in almost 18 months has been confirmed as Pat Cummins said Mitch Marsh would be fit to bowl in the Adelaide day-night Test.

Boland, whose most recent Test outing came during last year's Ashes, will replace Josh Hazlewood after the latter injured his side during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth.

Australia XI for second Test: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Marsh meanwhile will remain in the side despite the allrounder battling back stiffness that prevented him from bowling at full tilt during India's second innings in the first Test.

Boland averages a tick over 20 with the ball in Tests but the resilience of the Cummins-Hazlewood-Mitchell Starc pace trio left him on the outer. He impressed in a wicketless spell against India in last weekend's Prime Minister's XI tour game at Manuka Oval.

"Traditionally here there's normally a bit of nip which obviously suits Scotty quite well," Cummins told reporters on Thursday.

Patrick Cummins talking to media at Adelaide Oval ahead of the second Test // Getty

"All last summer he was geared up to go and no one fell over. It's been quite a while. He had a good hit out in Canberra a couple of days ago, so his prep's been really good, he's happy with how it's coming out and his rhythm.

"As a captain it's pretty awesome for someone like Scotty to come in. You know he can bowl a huge amount of overs if you need. He's super consistent, he's performed at this level, so he's ready to go."

Marsh has not bowled at training in recent days since the squad reconvened in Adelaide following their 295-run defeat in Perth.

The 32-year-old has been battling a back niggle that he picked up during the limited-overs tour of the United Kingdom in September. Coming into this Test series, Marsh has bowled just four match overs since April.

But Cummins was confident the right-armer would be able to pitch in with overs in Adelaide. Marsh looked lively with two first-innings wickets in Perth but the Aussies conceded he had been underdone following a less effective second-innings stint.

"Made the call with the medical team over the last couple of days just to give him another couple of days off bowling," said Cummins.

"But expect him to warm up and bowl if he's required – but expecting he will be required.

"It's not a huge concern. You probably need to speak to the physio but it's back stiffness. It's since the ODIs in England.

"He didn't bowl in a couple of games over there and he's been desperately trying to work on that the last couple of months.

"He'll warm up tomorrow pretty confident that he's prioritised his overs for the games rather than using up some of them at training."

Hazlewood meanwhile has been tipped to be fit to return for the third Test at the Gabba.

The paceman bowled on a centre wicket at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Cummins suggested their decision not to over-bowl him once the injury became apparent during India's second innings in Perth has sped up his recovery.

Hazlewood has suffered multiple side strains in recent years.

"Pretty confident for Brisbane," Cummins said of Hazlewood's chances of playing in Brisbane.

"He had a pretty good bowl yesterday at three-quarters (pace) – maybe a bit more than that – but went beautifully.

"Got wind of it probably day three (of the first Test). He bowled once or twice more on it but we thought that's probably enough. It was probably the right call in hindsight. In previous years it's turned a one-week injury into a three or four or five-week injury.

"This year feels a little different and he's really confident for the Gabba."

Travis Head and Nathan McSweeney were the only incumbent members of the Australian side to train on a sweltering day in Adelaide on match eve, with temperatures soaring to 38 degrees. It will cool to 32 on Friday, with thunderstorms forecast for day one.

India are yet to name their side for the second Test beginning Friday but are expected to welcome back captain Rohit Sharma following the birth of his second child and fellow top-order batter Shubman Gill from injury.

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal