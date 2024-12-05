Live: India crumble, muster just 100 as Schutt takes five

Megan Schutt has taken her first five-for in ODIs to set up Australia for a strong run chase

Megan Schutt has taken 5-19 and India have crumbled to be all out for 100 in their ODI series opener against Australia.

The visitors opted to bat first at Brisbane's Allan Border Field on Thursday but never looked threatening, a timid innings wrapped up quickly when they lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs.

01:26 Play video Schutt claims first five-wicket haul in ODIs to dismantle India

Schutt took two early wickets before returning to mop up the tail.

Debutant Georgia Voll now has the chance to guide the hosts home when she opens the batting in place of the injured Alyssa Healy (knee) in her first national appearance.

Tight early overs from Kim Garth (1-20) and Schutt quickly led to wickets, Smriti Mandhana's edged cut shot just carrying to wicketkeeper Beth Mooney, and Priya Punia skying a reckless slog attempt after she had mustered just three runs from 17 balls.

Off-spinner Ash Gardner didn't offer any respite, Annabel Sutherland reaching to snaffle a catch that ended a Harleen Deol innings that had shown fleeting promise.

Sutherland then trapped Harmanpreet Kaur in front of her stumps as India went nearly 10 overs without a boundary.

Mooney's move up to the stumps spooked Jemimah Rodrigues (23 off 42), who was clean bowled by Garth.

Georgia Wareham reduced the tourists to 6-92 with a direct hit run-out from the boundary that caught Deepti Sharma marginally short.

01:08 Play video Wareham doesn't miss with brilliant run out from way back

Phoebe Litchfield took a sharp catch at short cover to continue the Aussies' fielding masterclass.

Schutt's stump-to-stump bowling then proved too much for the Indian tail as they lost 4-3.

It was India's lowest ODI total in 12 years.

Game two of the series is in Brisbane on Sunday, before they move to Perth.

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: December 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 3.20pm AEDT

Second ODI: December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 10.45am AEDT

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT