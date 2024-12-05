Inglis released from Aussie Test camp to play Shield

Australia's reserve batter a suprrise inclusion for Western Australia XI after making late dash from Adelaide to play at the SCG

Western Australia have snuck Josh Inglis into their Sheffield Shield team after the Test squad's reserve batter made a late dash to Sydney last night.

The three-time reigning champions, currently sitting second in this summer's standings, did not initially name Inglis in their 13-man squad for their clash with NSW beginning today at the SCG.

But after Australia confirmed they were fielding an unchanged XI for the second Test against India in Adelaide, Inglis was on a plane to Sydney on Thursday evening and was then a surprise inclusion in the WA XI.

That was only hours after the right-hander had been batting in the nets at Adelaide Oval at Australia's optional training session on Thursday afternoon.

Inglis is the only member of Australia's enlarged Test squad, now including Beau Webster, Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett, who has been released to play in this round of Shield matches.

This round finishes on Monday, meaning Inglis will be available for selection for the third Test against India in Brisbane beginning December 14.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said Inglis could be recalled by the Test team if required.

WA have also welcomed back captain Sam Whiteman, who has recovered from the side strain he suffered in late October, having struck a century for WA Premier Cricket side Fremantle last weekend.

However, in a freakish coincidence, Ashton Turner, who had captained WA in Whiteman's absence, sustained a side injury of his own while batting alongside Whiteman for Fremantle, and is out for the SCG clash, with a timeframe for his return still to be determined that will impact the Perth Scorchers in the BBL.

Joel Paris was also left out of the XI for the round six clash, while left-arm wrist-spinner Hamish McKenzie has been named for his second Shield match, having also played against NSW at the SCG last season.

Jhye Richardson has been managed out of the fixture after his return last round where he injured his shoulder with a high-five celebrating a wicket, but returned to bowl in the match, with Brody Couch named in the XI instead, having missed the round five draw with South Australia.

The Blues have lost three internationally-capped players for the clash with Abbott on Test duty, while Nic Maddinson broke his finger playing grade cricket over the weekend and underwent surgery on Thursday and Adam Zampa unavailable after playing his first Shield game in almost 20 months last week.

The inclusion of Zampa for last week's loss to Tasmania sparked debate among former Blues players with emerging leggie Tanveer Sangha left out as the nation's premier white-ball spinner tried to press his case for a berth in the Test squad to tour Sri Lanka in January-February next year.

Zampa, who has yet to play a Test match, said during the match against Tasmania the Sri Lankan tour had been on his radar.

"I wouldn't say it's a total burning desire," he said. "It's something I'd like to do and challenge myself at. If I got to end my career and it didn't pan out that way, then I'd be OK with it."

In other matches, Victoria won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MCG against Queensland, while in Hobart Tasmania also opted to bowl first against South Australia.

