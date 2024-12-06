Konstas makes another statement with more runs for NSW

After a Jack Edwards five-for, Sam Konstas continued a promising day for NSW with an unbeaten 97-run opening partnership with Blake Nikitaras

Sam Konstas has made another statement to Australia's selectors, backing up his hundred against India with an unbeaten half-century in the Sheffield Shield.

Konstas went to stumps on day one of their Shield clash with Western Australia not out on 55, with NSW 0-97 in reply to the visitors' 211 at the SCG on Friday.

On a day when the ball swung around and no other player reached a half-century, Konstas looked completely at ease as he passed 50 for the fifth time this summer.

The 19-year-old took on spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, hitting him back over his head for two separate sixes and driving him for another four.

He cut Cameron Gannon for one four behind point, drove him for another past mid-off, then slogged the quick for another over mid-wicket later in the day.

Full of confidence, Konstas even attempted to scoop speedster Lance Morris, but missed out in one of the few unsuccessful moments of his day.

The right-hander's runs came fast too, facing just 64 balls before the Blues went to stumps.

The innings continues another purple patch for Konstas, who shot into the spotlight with twin tons against South Australia at the start of the season.

Just five days ago Konstas hit 107 off 97 balls against a Test-quality Indian attack, playing for the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

He then returned to Sydney and told media in his first full press conference that he wanted a chance to wear the Baggy Green as soon as possible.

"I really want the chance," Konstas said on Wednesday when asked if he felt ready for Test cricket, or perhaps needed more time at domestic level.

"I love being challenged and hopefully that can happen soon.

"I feel like I'm in a good headspace. It's been the best few months I've had, and hopefully one day I can represent my country."

If Konstas converts his half-century into three figures on Saturday in the last round of Shield before the BBL break, he will no doubt help that cause.

Australia's top order have entered the pink-ball Test in Adelaide under pressure, following their poor returns in Perth last week.

Reserve Test batsman Josh Inglis was also released from Australia's camp on Thursday night to play in the Shield match against NSW.

He top-scored with 41 for Western Australia, looking more confident as he went on in his first red-ball game since October 23.

But he was one of five men to fall to Jack Edwards, on a superb day for the NSW allrounder.

Edwards' return of 5-41 marked the second best of his career, as he had the ball swinging a long way.

He bowled Cameron Bancroft for one with a delivery that swung back between bat and pad, had Sam Whiteman (19) caught down legside, then cleaned up Jayden Goodwin's stumps on 22.

Inglis was dismissed when Edwards swung the ball away and drew the right-hander's edge, before Morris became his fifth victim when caught behind to finish the innings.

