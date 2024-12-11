LIVE: Unchanged Aussies batting first in final ODI

Australia are seeking a one-day series clean sweep in the third and final ODI against India at the WACA Ground

Australia are batting first in the third and final ODI in Perth after India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss.

The Aussies have named an unchanged XI for the series finale, while India have been forced into a change after opener Priya Punia injured her left knee in the second one-dayer in Brisbane.

Priya Mishra is the other omission, while Titas Sadhu and Arundhati Reddy are the two inclusions.

Australia XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu

Australia have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series against India, but Beth Mooney said on Tuesday they were not looking at the WACA game as a dead rubber, with ICC Women's ODI Championship points on offer.

Australia currently sit on top of the Championship table on 32 points, ahead of England on 30 points and with three games in hand.

But India could leapfrog both teams and take out the silverware for the first time; they sit in third spot on 25 points and have seven games left to play – three more than Australia.

Their remaining series are against West Indies later this month and Ireland in January, and India will be fancied to sweep both series.

That leaves Australia needing to beat India 3-0, and claim a series win over New Zealand later this month – or rely on India either dropping a game or having a washout – if they want to win the Championship for a third consecutive cycle.

Commbank Women's ODI series v India

Australia squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav

First ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 122 runs

Third ODI: December 11: WACA Ground, Perth, 3.20pm AEDT