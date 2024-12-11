Big Bash young guns headline U19s World Cup squad

Australia have named a strong squad for next month's ICC U19s Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia

Australia will send a squad brimming with elite senior cricket experience, including 15-year-old WBBL breakout star Caoimhe Bray, to next month's ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Cricket Australia on Wednesday named a 15-player squad to travel to the tournament in Malaysia beginning on January 18, where Australia will be aiming to win their first title after being knocked out in the semi-finals of the inaugural event in early 2023.

Australia U19 World Cup squad: Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

Fourteen of the squad members have played in either the Weber WBBL, Women's National Cricket League or T20 Spring Challenge.

Leading the pace attack will be quicks Chloe Ainsworth and Lucy Hamilton, who starred for the Scorchers and Heat respectively in WBBL|10.

Hamilton claimed the competition's equal-second-best figures ever when she took 5-8 against Melbourne Stars, while Ainsworth was named in the Team of the Tournament for the second time in as many seasons.

Bray was the youngest member of Australia's U19s side that played New Zealand and Sri Lanka in a tri-series in September, scoring 84 and taking 4-20 against NZ.

That led to a three-year contract with Sydney Sixers, where Bray, who has also represented the Junior Matildas at a World Cup, played all 10 matches and took 10 wickets.

Ines McKeon, who opened the batting for the Stars through much of WBBL|10 and who has played 16 T20Is for France, has also been named, alongside 'keeper-bat Kate Pelle, who has played for the Sixers.

The squad includes three left-arm quicks, with Hamilton joined by South Australia and Strikers contracted Eleanor Larosa and Victorian Sara Kennedy, who has played for the Renegades.

Fellow Striker Maggie Clark will feature in her second World Cup after she was the leading wicket taker in 2023 and is one of five players featuring in a second tournament alongside Larosa, Ainsworth, Pelle and Hamilton.

Other players with senior domestic experience are ACT Meteors quick Amy Hunter and wicketkeeper Grace Lyons, Queensland- and Heat-contracted quick Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sydney Thunder's Ella Briscoe and Victorian leg-spinner Hasrat Gill, who played for the Stars in the T20 Spring Challenge and has just been announced at the Thunder's new recruit.

Another leggie, Juliette Morton, played two games for the Sixers in the T20 Spring Challenge, while 16-year-old allrounder Tegan Williamson rounds out the squad.

Ainsworth, who played one game at the 2023 U19 World Cup before breaking her thumb, was invited to train with the senior Australian squad in Perth this week ahead of the third ODI against India.

Australia's U19s played two tri-series this year to prepare for the World Cup, alongside camps in Brisbane, and Ainsworth said those experiences would stand the team in good stead for the tournament.

"It's really helped the group, just being able to know your teammates before you get play with them (at a World Cup)," Ainsworth told cricket.com.au.

"Hopefully, I can stay there the whole time, this time... I'm just happy to be there.

"We've got so many players that are contracted with either WBBL or WNCL, so hopefully we can go over to Malaysia and bring back the trophy."

The squad was finalised following the Under 19 National Championships in Perth this week.

Former Australia leg-spinner Kristen Beams will coach the side, while a captain will be announced ahead of the World Cup.

The World Cup will be held in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, with Australia placed in Group D alongside Bangladesh, Scotland and Nepal.

All of Australia's group games will be played at UKM YSD Oval on the southern outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, with the Super Six stage and finals to follow.

"We're excited by the level of talent in the World Cup squad, which includes many players who have experience in senior domestic cricket environments," said Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia's Head of National Development.

"The National Youth Selection Panel worked closely with state talent managers to select the World Cup Squad, with consideration is given to performances across a variety of competitions, including the Spring Challenge, WNCL, Weber WBBL, international U19 series as well as the National Championships.



"Inevitably, there were difficult selection decisions, but we will continue to support and monitor the development of all players in our pathway systems."

2025 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group D fixtures

January 18: v Scotland, UKM YSD Oval, Selangor, 10.30am AEDT

January 20: v Bangladesh, UKM YSD Oval, Selangor, 10.30am AEDT

January 22: v Nepal, UKM YSD Oval, Selangor, 2.30pm AEDT

Super Sixes:

January 25-29: Two groups of six, top two in each group advance to semi-finals

Finals

January 31: Semi-final 1, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 10.30am AEDT

January 31: Semi-final 2, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 2.30pm AEDT

February 2: Final, Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, 2.30pm AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video.