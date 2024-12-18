First Rose Bowl ODI delayed by Wellington rain

The outlook is not good for the first one-day international between New Zealand and Australia as persistent rain falls in Wellington

Rain is threatening to scupper Australia's first one-day international against New Zealand, potentially further delaying Alyssa Healy's return after a month on the sidelines.

The toss was delayed in Wellington on Thursday, with the conditions so bad that neither team had arrived at the ground as of 8.45am (AEDT) - 15 minutes before the game was originally due to begin.

The three-match series against New Zealand will be Australia's last chance to sharpen up before the home Ashes that begins in mid-January.

Healy is poised to make her return from a knee injury that sidelined her from the entire three-match ODI series against India earlier this month, but Beth Mooney will continue keeping wicket as the captain eases her way back.

Australia are a chance to make another change for the series opener after spinner Sophie Molineux was withdrawn from the tour with knee soreness.

Fellow tweaker Georgia Wareham is the most logical like-for-like replacement option after she was overlooked for the final two games of the India series.

Commbank tour of New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold

First ODI: December 19: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Second ODI: December 21: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Third ODI: December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

