Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers: match preview

Jack Paynter
The Renegades host the Scorchers in their first game at Marvel Stadium for BBL|14 with both sides looking for their second win

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 10, KFC BBL|14

Where: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

When: Monday, December 23. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Gerard Abood and Gregory Davidson (field), Troy Penman (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), Kent Hannam (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Callum Stow, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

The Renegades have named an unchanged squad for their first match at Marvel Stadium for BBL|14 after rolling the Hurricanes for 74 in their previous match in Geelong last Thursday.

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst (England), Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Keaton Jennings (England), Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye

 

Ins: Bryce Jackson. Outs: Jhye Richardson (Test squad)

The Scorchers have made one change to their squad to face the Renegades with Jhye Richardson replaced by pace bowler Bryce Jackson. Right-armer Richardson will join Australia's 15-player squad for the Boxing Day Test when he lands in Melbourne, while fellow Test squad member Josh Inglis is available for selection against the Renegades.

The absence of Richardson opens the door for Albany product Jackson – the local replacement player for Mitch Marsh – to make his Big Bash debut if selected.

Club news

Melbourne Renegades

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
Player Total
1 Mitchell Owen M Owen
111
2 Sam Harper S Harper 95
3 Tim Seifert T Seifert 92
4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 90
5 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 78
6 Cameron Bancroft C Bancroft 76
7 Ashton Turner A Turner 76
8 Jimmy Peirson J Peirson 72
Full Table
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
Player Total
1 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson
5
2 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 5
3 Jamie Overton J Overton 4
4 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 4
5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 4
6 Tom Rogers T Rogers 4
7 Riley Meredith R Meredith 4
8 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 3
Full Table
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
Player Total
1 Mitchell Owen M Owen
5
2 Jamie Overton J Overton 4
3 Alex Ross A Ross 4
4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 4
5 Cameron Bancroft C Bancroft 3
6 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 3
7 Tom Curran T Curran 3
8 Oliver Davies O Davies 3
Full Table

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

  • Melbourne Renegades haven't beaten Perth Scorchers in their last six attempts. The most recent win over the five-time BBL champions came back in December 2020.
  • Kane Richardson (99) is one away from becoming the first player to take 100 wickets for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL and the sixth player to achieve it for a single team in the history of the competition – Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers), Andrew Tye (Perth Scorchers), Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers), Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers) and Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder).

What's on the line?

With both sides boasting healthy net run-rates, especially the Renegades (2.128) after their demolition of the Hurricanes in Geelong, a second win of the season could put either team on top of the BBL|14 standings.

The Scorchers will be looking to bounce back from their final over defeat to the Hurricanes on Saturday and head home for their Boxing Day blockbuster against the Heat full of confidence. The Renegades meanwhile will the out to keep their momentum going with a second win in a row.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 2 2 0 0 0 0.427 0 4
2 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 1 1 0 0 2.128 0 2
3 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.872 0 2
4 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 2 1 1 0 0 0.528 0 2
5 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 2 1 1 0 0 0.28 0 2
6 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 2 1 1 0 0 0.073 0 2
7 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 1 1 0 0 -2.187 0 2
8 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.005 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now

