Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars: match preview

It's the undefeated Sydney Sixers hosting the winless Melbourne Stars in a blockbuster Boxing Day BBL|14 match

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars

What: Match 11, KFC BBL|14

Where: SCG, Sydney

When: Thursday, December 26. Bat flip at 5:20pm AEDT, first ball at 6:05pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Mike Graham-Smith and Gerard Abood (field), David Taylor (third), Claire Polosak (fourth), David Gilbert (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Sixers: To be announced Melbourne Stars: To be announced

Club news

Sydney Sixers

Melbourne Stars

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 144 2 Tim Seifert T Seifert 120 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 111 4 Jamie Overton J Overton 96 5 Sam Harper S Harper 95 6 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 90 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 84 8 Jimmy Peirson J Peirson 80

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 7 2 Lloyd Pope L Pope 6 3 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 6 4 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 5 5 Jamie Overton J Overton 5 6 Henry Thornton H Thornton 5 7 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 5 8 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 4

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 9 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 7 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 5 4 James Bazley J Bazley 4 5 Alex Ross A Ross 4 6 Tim Seifert T Seifert 4 7 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 4 8 Cameron Bancroft C Bancroft 3

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Sydney Sixers have won 10 of their last 11 BBL games against the Melbourne Stars, including a seven-wicket win in their most recent encounter. However, they lost by four wickets in their most recent clash at the SCG on Boxing Day 2023.

Sydney Sixers have won six of their last seven BBL games including their last two in a row, while Melbourne Stars come into this game on the back of a five-game losing streak which began with a seven-wicket loss to the Sixers (January 6, 2024).

Sydney Sixers (9 from 9) are the only team with a 100 per cent catch success rate this BBL campaign, having not dropped a catch across their last two games.

Moises Henriques (Sydney Sixers) has scored 2973 runs across his BBL career and needs just 27 more to become the fourth player to reach 3000 runs in the competition after Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch and D’Arcy Short). He's scored 193 runs at an average of 64.3 across his last six innings against the Stars.

(Sydney Sixers) has scored 2973 runs across his BBL career and needs just 27 more to become the fourth player to reach 3000 runs in the competition after Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch and D’Arcy Short). He's scored 193 runs at an average of 64.3 across his last six innings against the Stars. Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) has scored 126 runs against Ben Dwarshuis in the BBL at a strike rate of 217.2, which is the second most runs that any batter has hit against a single bowler in competition history (127 runs – Mitch Marsh against Ben Laughlin).

(Melbourne Stars) has scored 126 runs against Ben Dwarshuis in the BBL at a strike rate of 217.2, which is the second most runs that any batter has hit against a single bowler in competition history (127 runs – Mitch Marsh against Ben Laughlin). Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott have been the key bowlers for the Sixers in this match-up historically. Both players have taken 19 wickets against the Stars.

and have been the key bowlers for the Sixers in this match-up historically. Both players have taken 19 wickets against the Stars. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have had success with the bat against the Sixers, with both players recording a century in this match-up previously. It was Stoinis who scored the memorable 147no against the Sixers back in BBL|09.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 3 2 1 0 0 1.496 0 4 2 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 2 2 0 0 0 0.456 0 4 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 2 2 0 0 0 0.427 0 4 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 3 1 2 0 0 0.191 0 2 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 3 1 2 0 0 0.169 0 2 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 2 1 1 0 0 0.073 0 2 7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 1 1 0 0 -2.187 0 2 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.005 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now