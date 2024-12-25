It's the undefeated Sydney Sixers hosting the winless Melbourne Stars in a blockbuster Boxing Day BBL|14 match
Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars: match preview
Match facts
Who: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars
What: Match 11, KFC BBL|14
Where: SCG, Sydney
When: Thursday, December 26. Bat flip at 5:20pm AEDT, first ball at 6:05pm AEDT
How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
Officials: Mike Graham-Smith and Gerard Abood (field), David Taylor (third), Claire Polosak (fourth), David Gilbert (match referee)
Match squads
Sydney Sixers: To be announced
Melbourne Stars: To be announced
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars
Top performers
Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
|Player
|Total
|
1
Cooper Connolly
C Connolly
|144
|2 Tim Seifert T Seifert
|120
|3 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|111
|4 Jamie Overton J Overton
|96
|5 Sam Harper S Harper
|95
|6 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis
|90
|7 Ashton Turner A Turner
|84
|8 Jimmy Peirson J Peirson
|80
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
|Player
|Total
|
1
Tom Rogers
T Rogers
|7
|2 Lloyd Pope L Pope
|6
|3 Will Sutherland W Sutherland
|6
|4 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson
|5
|5 Jamie Overton J Overton
|5
|6 Henry Thornton H Thornton
|5
|7 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff
|5
|8 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis
|4
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
|Player
|Total
|
1
Cooper Connolly
C Connolly
|9
|2 Jamie Overton J Overton
|7
|3 Mitchell Owen M Owen
|5
|4 James Bazley J Bazley
|4
|5 Alex Ross A Ross
|4
|6 Tim Seifert T Seifert
|4
|7 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis
|4
|8 Cameron Bancroft C Bancroft
|3
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Sydney Sixers have won 10 of their last 11 BBL games against the Melbourne Stars, including a seven-wicket win in their most recent encounter. However, they lost by four wickets in their most recent clash at the SCG on Boxing Day 2023.
- Sydney Sixers have won six of their last seven BBL games including their last two in a row, while Melbourne Stars come into this game on the back of a five-game losing streak which began with a seven-wicket loss to the Sixers (January 6, 2024).
- Sydney Sixers (9 from 9) are the only team with a 100 per cent catch success rate this BBL campaign, having not dropped a catch across their last two games.
- Moises Henriques (Sydney Sixers) has scored 2973 runs across his BBL career and needs just 27 more to become the fourth player to reach 3000 runs in the competition after Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch and D’Arcy Short). He's scored 193 runs at an average of 64.3 across his last six innings against the Stars.
- Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) has scored 126 runs against Ben Dwarshuis in the BBL at a strike rate of 217.2, which is the second most runs that any batter has hit against a single bowler in competition history (127 runs – Mitch Marsh against Ben Laughlin).
- Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott have been the key bowlers for the Sixers in this match-up historically. Both players have taken 19 wickets against the Stars.
- Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have had success with the bat against the Sixers, with both players recording a century in this match-up previously. It was Stoinis who scored the memorable 147no against the Sixers back in BBL|09.
KFC BBL|14 standings
|Team
|
Matches playedM
|
WinsW
|
LossesL
|
TiesT
|
No resultsN/R
|
Net Run RateNRR
|
DeductionsDed.
|
Total pointsPTS
|1 Melbourne Renegades Men REN
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.496
|0
|4
|2 Brisbane Heat Men HEA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.456
|0
|4
|3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.427
|0
|4
|4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0.191
|0
|2
|5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0.169
|0
|2
|6 Sydney Thunder Men THU
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.073
|0
|2
|7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-2.187
|0
|2
|8 Melbourne Stars Men STA
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.005
|0
|0
M: Matches played
W: Wins
L: Losses
T: Ties
N/R: No results
NRR: Net Run Rate
Ded.: Deductions
PTS: Total points
BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now