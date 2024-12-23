Championship three-peat reward for 'clinical' Aussies

Australia won 18 out of their 24 matches in this cycle to retain their ICC Women's ODI Championship title

Australia have issued a reminder to their rivals of their dominance in the 50-over game, clinching a third-straight ICC Women's ODI Championship with their victory over New Zealand in Wellington on Monday.

Australia's 75-run win at the Basin Reserve was their 18th victory from the 2022-25 Championship cycle, and was enough to see them take an unassailable lead over India, despite Harmanpreet Kaur's team still having five games up their sleeves.

The ICC ODI Championship is the quadrennial round-robin competition between the world's top 10 teams, which determines the five teams, plus hosts India, that will advance directly to next year's ODI World Cup.

Australia have finished the current edition on 39 points – from a possible 48 – after winning 18 out of 24 matches, with three washouts.

England currently sit second on 32 points, having completed all of their matches.

India are currently in third spot on 27 points with five matches still to play and can leapfrog England, but cannot close the gap on Australia.

Australia also took out the first two editions of the Championship, which ran from 2014-2016 and 2017-2020.

Across the current cycle, Australia dropped just three matches – two against England during last year's Ashes in the United Kingdom, and one to South Africa at North Sydney Oval at the start of this tear.

They had three matches washed out, against Ireland, West Indies and New Zealand.

Australia recorded series sweeps over India (3-0), Pakistan (3-0), Bangladesh (3-0), West Indies (2-0), Ireland (2-0) and New Zealand (2-0).

"It's such a long period of time to accumulate all those points," Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner said when asked why the Championship was such a unique achievement.

"The ODI series that we have played in have been pretty clinical, and we always speak about wanting to win three-nil in every series we play in, and I think we only lost three games out of that whole time.

"To play 24 matches and to only lose three is a pretty good feat."

Australia are one of five teams who have earned direct qualification to next year's World Cup, to be held in India in October-November.

England, South Africa and Sri Lanka have also cemented their places at the tournament – with Chamari Athapaththu's side securing their place following Australia's win over New Zealand on Monday.

It is a significant moment for Sri Lanka, who failed to qualify for the 2022 tournament in New Zealand.

India have also directly qualified as hosts.

The teams who finish in the bottom four on the Championship table will advance to the World Cup qualifying tournament next year, where the top two finishers will claim the final spots at the showpiece event in India.

Australia's run in the ICC Women's Championship

Australia v Pakistan, January 2023

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets (DLS)

Second ODI: Australia won by 10 wickets

Third ODI: Australia won by 101 runs

Australia v England, July 2023

First ODI: England won by two wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by three runs

Third ODI: England won by 69 runs (DLS)

Australia v Ireland, July 2023

First ODI: Abandoned without a ball bowled

Second ODI: Australia won by 153 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 10 wickets

Australia v West Indies, September 2023

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

Second ODI: No result

Third ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

Australia v South Africa, February 2024

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

Second ODI: South Africa won by 84 runs (DLS)

Third ODI: Australia won by 110 runs (DLS)

Australia v Bangladesh, March 2024

First ODI: Australia won by 118 runs

Second ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Third ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

Australia v India, December 2024

First ODI: Australia won by five wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 122 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 83 runs

Australia v New Zealand, December 2024

First ODI: Abandoned without a ball bowled

Second ODI: Australia won by 65 runs (DLS)

Third ODI: Australia won by 75 runs

