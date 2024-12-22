Sutherland's timely promotion a boon for Aussies ahead of Ashes

Handed greater opportunity with the bat against India and New Zealand, Annabel Sutherland is paying back the faith in spades

Annabel Sutherland is not sure whether she has tipped the scale from bowling-allrounder to batting-allrounder at international level, but after back-to-back ODI centuries, the Victorian is more than repaying the faith for her recent promotion.

Sutherland became the first woman to hit back-to-back one-day centuries from No.5 or lower on Saturday, after she hammered 105no from 78 deliveries against New Zealand in Wellington.

More impressive were the circumstances in which she scored both hundreds, coming in on both occasions with Australia under pressure, and on both occasions, steering them to improbable totals above 290.

The 23-year-old was only elevated to No.5 for the one-day series against India earlier this month, having spent the majority of her 36-game ODI career to that point batting at No.7.

01:27 Play video Sensational Sutherland smashes second ton on the trot

Until this month, it was with the ball that Sutherland had cemented a regular spot in Australia's XI, where she has featured in every ODI played since January 2023.

Speaking after Australia wrapped up a 65-run DLS run, Sutherland said she was content with her new position – although a rise to No.3 or 4 would seem inevitable down the track – insisting she was simply eager to make the most of her increased opportunities, given her services with the bat had only been required on 21 occasions since her one-day debut in 2020.

"It's pretty hard to get a chance to get up the order," Sutherland said.

"I'm just grateful that I have been given the opportunity and I've been able to take it in the last couple of innings.

"I've just been biding my time a little bit until an opportunity came."

Sutherland is now poised to play a major role for Australia with both bat and ball when the multi-format Ashes begin in Sydney on January 12.

Her hunger to make the most of her opportunities had already been evident in the longest form of the game, where she hit a hundred from No.8 at Trent Bridge in mid-2023, then a double century against South Africa at the WACA Ground in February from No.6.

She is also building a solid case for a promotion in the T20 side, where she faced just nine balls in two innings coming in at No.8 or 9 during October's T20 World Cup.

"Consistent and competitive is the best way to sum her up." Healy said of Sutherland after Saturday's game.

"She knows her skillset with both bat and ball and what she can produce.

"Throw in her competitive nature and it's pretty hard to top."

Australia have ensured they will continue their 24-year hold on the coveted Rose Bowl trophy with a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, after the first game on Thursday was washed out without a ball bowled.

But Healy said it was crucial her team continued to build momentum ahead of the Ashes, as they continued to finesse their 50-over game after a heavy block of T20 cricket in recent months.

"The last four games, on the back of the Indian series, have been really cool for us to put some things in place.

"We just want to keep building on those areas."

Commbank tour of New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold

First ODI: Abandoned without a ball bowled

Second ODI: Australia won by 65 runs (DLS)

Third ODI: December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia from Jan 12 - Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub