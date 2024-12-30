The Strikers host the Scorchers in their annual New Year's Eve blockbuster at Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers: match preview
Match facts
Who: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers
What: Match 17, KFC BBL|14
Where: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
When: Tuesday December 31. Bat flip at 6.00pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.45pm local (7.15pm AEDT)
Officials: Samuel Nogajski and Phillip Gillespie (field), Eloise Sheridan (third), Andrew Crozier (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)
Match squads
Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cam Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald
In: Jake Weatherald. Out: Harry Manenti
In-form left-hander Jake Weatherald returns after overcoming back spasms, with local replacement player Harry Manenti dropping out of the squad.
Matt Short is a late out after suffering a broken toe in the Strikers' last match. Alex Ross will take the captaincy reigns in Short's absence.
Unfortunately, our captain Matt Short is a late out tonight with a broken toe he suffered batting in the last game against the Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/KUykRkwiHw— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 31, 2024
Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst (England), Keaton Jennings (England), Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye
In: Jhye Richardson. Out: Bryce Jackson
Pace ace Jhye Richardson has been released from the Aussie Test squad to play for the Scorchers following their thrilling final-day victory over India in the Boxing Day Test. The right-armer (currently 97 wickets) needs three wickets to become just the third Scorcher to take 100 BBL wickets after Andrew Tye (157) and Jason Behrendorff (130).
His inclusion is the only change to the 14-player squad, with young quick Bryce Jackson making way.
Club news
Adelaide Strikers
Perth Scorchers
- Adelaide Strikers have won their last two BBL games against the Perth Scorchers after winning only one of their previous six meetings.
- Perth Scorchers will be looking to win back-to-back BBL games for the first time since January 3, 2024, after defeating Brisbane Heat by 33 runs in their last match. However, they are on a three-game losing streak outside Perth in the competition.
- Adelaide Strikers have lost their last five BBL games on New Year’s Eve after winning their first six such fixtures. Perth Scorchers have one win (2020 v Adelaide) and one loss (2013 v Adelaide) in NYE matches.
- Perth Scorchers (99 wins) are one away from becoming the first team to reach 100 wins in the BBL. Sydney Sixers (95) are the only other team to have won at least 75 games in the men’s competition, though no team has defeated the Scorchers more times in the BBL the the Strikers (12).
- Adelaide Strikers’ Jamie Overton (126 runs and 7 wickets) is the only player to have scored 100-plus runs and taken five-plus wickets in BBL|14.
KFC BBL|14 standings
