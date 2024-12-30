InMobi
Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers: match preview

The Strikers host the Scorchers in their annual New Year's Eve blockbuster at Adelaide Oval

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 17, KFC BBL|14

Where: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

When: Tuesday December 31. Bat flip at 6.00pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.45pm local (7.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Live scores: Match Centre 

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Samuel Nogajski and Phillip Gillespie (field), Eloise Sheridan (third), Andrew Crozier (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cam Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

 

In: Jake Weatherald. Out: Harry Manenti

In-form left-hander Jake Weatherald returns after overcoming back spasms, with local replacement player Harry Manenti dropping out of the squad.

Matt Short is a late out after suffering a broken toe in the Strikers' last match. Alex Ross will take the captaincy reigns in Short's absence. 

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst (England), Keaton Jennings (England), Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye

 

In: Jhye Richardson. Out: Bryce Jackson

Pace ace Jhye Richardson has been released from the Aussie Test squad to play for the Scorchers following their thrilling final-day victory over India in the Boxing Day Test. The right-armer (currently 97 wickets) needs three wickets to become just the third Scorcher to take 100 BBL wickets after Andrew Tye (157) and Jason Behrendorff (130).

His inclusion is the only change to the 14-player squad, with young quick Bryce Jackson making way.

Club news

Adelaide Strikers

Top performers 

Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
181
2 James Vince J Vince 164
3 Josh Philippe J Philippe 148
4 Ben Duckett B Duckett 135
5 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 132
6 Tim Seifert T Seifert 129
7 David Warner D Warner 129
8 Sam Billings S Billings 126
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
Player Total
1 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis
10
2 Tom Rogers T Rogers 8
3 Wes Agar W Agar 7
4 Jamie Overton J Overton 7
5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 7
6 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 7
7 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 7
8 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 6
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
10
2 Jamie Overton J Overton 8
3 Laurie Evans L Evans 6
4 Nick Hobson N Hobson 6
5 Josh Philippe J Philippe 6
6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 6
7 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 5
8 Ben McDermott B McDermott 5
Local knowledge

Rapid stats

  • Adelaide Strikers have won their last two BBL games against the Perth Scorchers after winning only one of their previous six meetings.
  • Perth Scorchers will be looking to win back-to-back BBL games for the first time since January 3, 2024, after defeating Brisbane Heat by 33 runs in their last match. However, they are on a three-game losing streak outside Perth in the competition.
  • Adelaide Strikers have lost their last five BBL games on New Year’s Eve after winning their first six such fixtures. Perth Scorchers have one win (2020 v Adelaide) and one loss (2013 v Adelaide) in NYE matches.
  • Perth Scorchers (99 wins) are one away from becoming the first team to reach 100 wins in the BBL. Sydney Sixers (95) are the only other team to have won at least 75 games in the men’s competition, though no team has defeated the Scorchers more times in the BBL the the Strikers (12).
  • Adelaide Strikers’ Jamie Overton (126 runs and 7 wickets) is the only player to have scored 100-plus runs and taken five-plus wickets in BBL|14.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 4 4 0 0 0 0.981 0 8
2 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 4 3 1 0 0 0.361 0 6
3 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 4 2 2 0 0 0.984 0 4
4 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 2 2 0 0 0.565 0 4
5 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 4 2 2 0 0 -0.664 0 4
6 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 3 2 1 0 0 -1.415 0 4
7 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 4 1 3 0 0 -0.013 0 2
8 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 5 0 5 0 0 -1.016 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

