Cartwright feared paralysis after fielding incident

Melbourne Stars allrounder Hilton Cartwright feared he could be paralysed or face months in a neck brace after falling awkwardly in the BBL season opener

Hilton Cartwright has revealed he had fears of being left paralysed while laying prone on the Optus Stadium turf in the BBL season opener.

Cartwright sent a scare through Australian cricket last week, after falling awkwardly in the field in the Melbourne Stars' season-opening loss to Perth.

He was taken from the field in a neck brace and medicab, before being quickly cleared of any serious damage in hospital and being released back to Melbourne.

Incredibly, the former Test representative returned to play for the Stars just three days later against Brisbane, and has not missed a game yet this season.

Speaking for the first time since the injury, Cartwright admitted his mind had spiralled quickly while laying on the turf with what was ultimately a case of whiplash.

"It was an extraordinary series of events. It looked worse because there was no information surrounding it," Cartwright said.

"My neck pain had subsided quite a lot by the time I was on the sidelines, it was all on one side. Needless to say the doctors did a great job with how they handled it.

"But my mind spun to the worst-case scenario about being paralysed, or strokes.

"My mind was completely spinning. But thankfully I was home that night and I haven't had any serious repercussions from it."

After diving for a ball in the outfield, Cartwright's neck snapped back quickly and he was left to lay on the ground for close to five minutes while receiving medical attention.

Adding to the concern was that the 32-year-old became a father for the second time in October, with another toddler also at home.

"As soon as all that pain subsided I started thinking around all the short-term side effects," the West Australian said.

"Am I going to be in a neck brace for a couple of months whilst we have a newborn?

"It would not only be tough on me, but tough on my partner. Thankfully everything got cleared and there were no issues. So far so good."

The batting allrounder said he had been able to class the incident as a "freak" accident, helping it not play on his mind while in the field since.

Cartwright's comments came as the Stars slumped to a fourth straight loss to start the season, with the Sydney Sixers chasing down 195 against them with 11 balls and two wickets to spare at the SCG.

The Melbourne club will now likely need to win at least five of their last six to have any hope of making the finals, beginning with Saturday night against Brisbane.

Otherwise, they risk missing for a fifth straight season.

"If we're being true to ourselves we want to win all six games to give ourselves a chance," Cartwright said.

