Molineux faces surgery as Aussies reveal Ashes squad

Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the next month's multi-format Ashes and faces surgery to repair her left knee in a blow to Australia’s spin stocks for the blockbuster series.

Molineux had missed last week's three-game ODI tour of New Zealand with a knee complaint and it was confirmed she would need surgery as Cricket Australia revealed the white-ball Ashes squads on Saturday.

Australia have named a 13-player group for the three-game ODI leg starting at North Sydney Oval on January 12, with Grace Harris to then join the squad for the three T20Is. A squad for the historic day-night Test at the MCG will be named later.

Molineux made her return to international cricket from a ruptured ACL in February's Test against South Africa and likely would have formed part of Australia's plans for the pink-ball game.

Australia squad for ODI T20I series: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Molineux's setback is yet another bitter blow for the Victorian allrounder, who was also unavailable for both the 2021-22 and 2023 Ashes due to serious injuries.

The finger-spinner had battled knee issues throughout this season, missing four WBBL games with the Melbourne Renegades to manage pain in the joint, as well as the first ODI against India earlier this month.

She played in the last two one-dayers of that series but pulled up sore following the third game in Perth on December 11.

"Sophie Molineux will undergo left knee surgery next month, following that we will provide further updates on an anticipated return date," Australian team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said.

Allrounder Heather Graham is the only player to drop out of the 14-strong ODI group that defeated New Zealand 2-0 in Wellington last week, having been added as last-minute coverage when Molineux was forced to withdraw.

Georgia Voll has retained her place in the Australian squad, following her impressive debut series against India last month.

The 21-year-old Queensland opener also travelled to New Zealand, but did not feature in either game as captain Alyssa Healy made a comeback from her own knee injury.

Healy emerged unscathed from her return to the XI, scoring 34 and 39, but did not keep wicket as part of a gradual return to full duties.

The 34-year-old has been named in the Governor-General’s XI squad to play England in Sydney on January 9 as further Ashes preparation.

Despite Molineux’s absence, there was no room in the Australian squad for fellow CA-contracted left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen, with the hosts to stick to a spin trio of off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner and leggies Georgia Wareham and Alana King.

With the exception of Molineux and fellow injured Victoria Tayla Vlaeminck, the T20I group is identical to the one that was knocked out of the T20 World Cup semi-finals, with selectors indicating in the aftermath of that tournament they believed they had the right personnel in the shortest form of the game, and instead needed to tweak how they were used.

"We're pleased with how the side performed in recent series against India and New Zealand and are confident we have a balanced squad capable of retaining the Ashes," CA's Head of Performance and National Selector Shawn Flegler said.

"It was pleasing to see Alyssa Healy return to action against New Zealand and looked in good touch, along with a number of batters continuing their strong form on from the recent series against India.

"Whilst Georgia Voll didn't play against New Zealand, she's made a brilliant start to her international career and will be a strong option with the bat if required in her debut Ashes series.

"The bowling group provides plenty of variety which will be important against a strong England batting line up."

England named their squad for the points-based series in December 23 and will travel to Australia on January 2.

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

First ODI: January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Second ODI: January 14: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, 10.05am AEDT

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.40pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.40pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 7.10pm ACDT (7.40pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont*, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

