Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades: match preview

The Renegades head west desperate to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on the Scorchers in Perth

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades

What: Match 26, KFC BBL|14

Where: Optus Stadium, Perth

When: Tuesday, December 7. Bat flip at 3.30pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 4.15pm local (7.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Shawn Craig and Steve Dionysius (field), Troy Penman (third), Jamie Thomas (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)

Match squads

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye. Ins: Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson. Outs: Matthew Hurst (omitted), Bryce Jackson

Mitch Marsh and Jhye Richardson are set to make a return to the Perth Scorchers line-up after an extended time away with the Test team.

Meanwhile, Matthew Hurst comes out of the squad with in-form New Zealand international Finn Allen set to be an option for the wicketkeeping duties.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is eyeing a potential return to the starting XI as he continues to build his fitness after suffering back spasms.

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Jon Wells, Adam Zampa Ins: Kane Richardson, Marcus Harris. Outs: Mackenzie Harvey, Callum Stow

The Renegades have made two squad changes for their trip west with Kane Richardson returning after missing the Melbourne derby due to soreness and batter Marcus Harris included for the first time this season. Mackenzie Harvey and Callum Stow drop out of the 14.

Club news

Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Renegades

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 272 2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 242 3 David Warner D Warner 228 4 Max Bryant M Bryant 225 5 Ben Duckett B Duckett 202 6 Mitchell Owen M Owen 189 7 Chris Lynn C Lynn 183 8 James Vince J Vince 175

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 11 2 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11 3 Lloyd Pope L Pope 11 4 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 5 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 10 6 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 10 7 Jamie Overton J Overton 9 8 Wes Agar W Agar 8

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 14 2 Max Bryant M Bryant 12 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 10 4 Finn Allen F Allen 9 5 Josh Brown J Brown 9 6 Chris Lynn C Lynn 9 7 Jamie Overton J Overton 9 8 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 9

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Melbourne Renegades will be aiming for consecutive wins against the Perth Scorchers for only the second time in BBL history (December 2018 to January 2019) following their two-wicket victory when they last met earlier this season at Marvel Stadium.

Five of Perth Scorchers last six BBL matches have been won by the team bowling first on the day; the Scorchers have won three of those six games.

Melbourne Renegades have made 28 catches in BBL|14, as many as they logged across the entire BBL|13 season (28); the Renegades have made at least one run out when fielding in three of their last five BBL innings against Perth Scorchers including each of their last two.

Cooper Connolly (Perth Scorchers) has not been dismissed in each of his last two BBL innings (48no, 43no) and scored 66 runs when he last faced the Melbourne Renegades earlier this season.

(Perth Scorchers) has not been dismissed in each of his last two BBL innings (48no, 43no) and scored 66 runs when he last faced the Melbourne Renegades earlier this season. Tom Rogers (Melbourne Renegades) has a bowling strike rate of 11.8 in BBL|14 – the best of any player to take more than 10 wickets for the Renegades in a single season in BBL history.

What's on the line?

The Scorchers (currently fourth) can entrench themselves in the top four with a win ahead of a tough road trip to Sydney, while the Renegades need to snap a four-game losing streak otherwise they'll see their finals chances slip further away.

KFC BBL|14 standings