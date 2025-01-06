The Renegades head west desperate to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on the Scorchers in Perth
Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades: match preview
Match facts
Who: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades
What: Match 26, KFC BBL|14
Where: Optus Stadium, Perth
When: Tuesday, December 7. Bat flip at 3.30pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 4.15pm local (7.15pm AEDT)
Officials: Shawn Craig and Steve Dionysius (field), Troy Penman (third), Jamie Thomas (fourth), Steve Davis (match referee)
Match squads
Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye.
Ins: Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson. Outs: Matthew Hurst (omitted), Bryce Jackson
Mitch Marsh and Jhye Richardson are set to make a return to the Perth Scorchers line-up after an extended time away with the Test team.
Meanwhile, Matthew Hurst comes out of the squad with in-form New Zealand international Finn Allen set to be an option for the wicketkeeping duties.
Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is eyeing a potential return to the starting XI as he continues to build his fitness after suffering back spasms.
Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell (England), Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Jon Wells, Adam Zampa
Ins: Kane Richardson, Marcus Harris. Outs: Mackenzie Harvey, Callum Stow
The Renegades have made two squad changes for their trip west with Kane Richardson returning after missing the Melbourne derby due to soreness and batter Marcus Harris included for the first time this season. Mackenzie Harvey and Callum Stow drop out of the 14.
- Melbourne Renegades will be aiming for consecutive wins against the Perth Scorchers for only the second time in BBL history (December 2018 to January 2019) following their two-wicket victory when they last met earlier this season at Marvel Stadium.
- Five of Perth Scorchers last six BBL matches have been won by the team bowling first on the day; the Scorchers have won three of those six games.
- Melbourne Renegades have made 28 catches in BBL|14, as many as they logged across the entire BBL|13 season (28); the Renegades have made at least one run out when fielding in three of their last five BBL innings against Perth Scorchers including each of their last two.
- Cooper Connolly (Perth Scorchers) has not been dismissed in each of his last two BBL innings (48no, 43no) and scored 66 runs when he last faced the Melbourne Renegades earlier this season.
- Tom Rogers (Melbourne Renegades) has a bowling strike rate of 11.8 in BBL|14 – the best of any player to take more than 10 wickets for the Renegades in a single season in BBL history.
What's on the line?
The Scorchers (currently fourth) can entrench themselves in the top four with a win ahead of a tough road trip to Sydney, while the Renegades need to snap a four-game losing streak otherwise they'll see their finals chances slip further away.