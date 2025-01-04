Lucy Hamilton named Australia Under-19s captain

A star pace bowling allrounder from Queensland is set to captain the Australia Under-19s

Talented Queensland allrounder Lucy Hamilton has been appointed captain of Australia ahead of the ICC Under-19 women's World Cup 2025 in Malaysia.

In a star-studded line-up, the 18-year-old will lead the group who arrive in Malaysia shortly ahead of a campaign that begins on January 18.

Hamilton is one of a number of players in the side who hold a state and/or WBBL contract. Chloe Ainsworth (WA), Caoimhe Bray (NSW), Eleanor Larosa (SA) and Grace Lyons (ACT) are some other familiar faces set to shine in the 17-day tournament.

Hamilton made her maiden WNCL appearance for the Queensland Fire in 2022 aged 15, becoming the state’s second youngest debutant, ahead of a Weber WBBL debut at age 16.

The Brisbane Heat left-armer became the youngest cricketer in WBBL history to take a five-wicket haul when she claimed 5-8 from four overs against the Melbourne Stars at Drummoyne Oval last November.

Australia Under-19 T20 World Cup Squad: Lucy Hamilton (c) Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson

It will be Hamilton's second consecutive ICC U19 World Cup after earning selection as a 16-year-old for the 2023 tournament in South Africa which India won.

Victorian Hasrat Gill, who performed strongly in the inaugural T20 Spring Challenge has been appointed vice-captain for the World Cup.

Hamilton said it is a "huge honour" to be named captain of Australia for the U19s World Cup.

"I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to lead our team," she continued.

“We are fortunate to have strong leaders in our group, and I know I have fantastic support around me.

“I’m thrilled to be playing for Australia again, the World Cup is the ultimate under-age carnival and as a squad we are excited to embrace the opportunity that’s in front of us."

Hamilton finished as the equal seventh highest wicket taker in the most recent WBBL campaign with 12 wickets.

Australian U19s head coach Kristen Beams said she was excited to see Hamilton in action at the upcoming tournament.

“Lucy is a wonderful talent and a strong character who has thoroughly earned the opportunity to lead her country at the World Cup,” Beams said.

“She has already displayed her ability on the world stage and we’re excited for what she can bring to the group both on and off the field at this year's tournament.

“Lucy will captain our squad and has unanimous support from our group, but there will certainly be opportunities for all players to develop leadership qualities over the course of the tournament.”

Australia’s 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Group Matches

Jan 18: Australia v Scotland, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval | Bangi

Jan 20: Australia v Bangladesh, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval | Bangi

Jan 22: Australia v Nepal, YSD-UKM Cricket Oval | Bangi

All matches of the tournament will be streamed live on Prime Video.