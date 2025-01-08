Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers: match preview

The Stars have won two on the bounce but still need to beat the in-form Sydney Sixers to keep their season alive

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers

What: Match 28, KFC BBL|14

Where: MCG, Melbourne

When: Thursday, January 9. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT), 7:15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Donovan Koch and Simon Lightbody (field), Phil Gillespie (third), Chris Grant (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Dan Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Douglas Warren, Beau Webster In: Beau Webster. Out: Campbell Kellaway

Beau Webster is back for the Stars after a whirlwind Test debut in Sydney last week, where his all-round efforts helped Australia win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, James Vince In: Sean Abbott. Out: Ben Manenti

Sean Abbott returns from his time with the Test side to bolster the Sixers attack. The club will be hoping overseas stars James Vince and Akeal Hosein can have a big impact in their last game of the season.

Club news

Melbourne Stars

Sydney Sixers

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 272 2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 242 3 David Warner D Warner 228 4 Max Bryant M Bryant 225 5 Ben Duckett B Duckett 202 6 Mitchell Owen M Owen 189 7 Chris Lynn C Lynn 183 8 James Vince J Vince 175

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 13 2 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 12 3 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11 4 Lloyd Pope L Pope 11 5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 6 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 10 7 Lance Morris L Morris 10 8 Jamie Overton J Overton 9

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 14 2 Max Bryant M Bryant 12 3 Finn Allen F Allen 10 4 Mitchell Owen M Owen 10 5 Josh Brown J Brown 9 6 Chris Lynn C Lynn 9 7 Jamie Overton J Overton 9 8 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 9

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

The Sydney Sixers have won 11 of their last 12 BBL matches against the Melbourne Stars (L1), including each of their last two; their only defeat in that span was a four-wicket loss in December 2023.

The Melbourne Stars defeated the Melbourne Renegades by five wickets in their most recent BBL match in Victoria (4 January 2025); the Stars will be aiming for back-to-back wins in their home state for the first time since December 2022.

The Sydney Sixers have a collective batting average of 32.8 in BBL14, their best in a single season in the competition; in addition, the Sixers have hit a boundary once every six balls faced, their second most frequent in a single campaign (once every 5.6 balls faced in BBL10).

James Vince (1,960) is 40 away from becoming the fifth player to score 1,000 runs for the Sydney Sixers in BBL history (Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes); he's scored 70+ in each of his last four innings in the competition against Melbourne Stars (91*, 83, 79, 101*).

(1,960) is 40 away from becoming the fifth player to score 1,000 runs for the Sydney Sixers in BBL history (Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes); he's scored 70+ in each of his last four innings in the competition against Melbourne Stars (91*, 83, 79, 101*). Ben Duckett (Melbourne Stars) has recorded three scores of 50+ in BBL14, with those three scores coming in his last four innings (68, 67, 0, 67); only Marcus Stoinis (7 in BBL09, 4 in BBL08), Joe Clarke (5 in BBL11) and Kevin Pietersen (4 in BBL05) have logged more in a single season for the Stars in BBL history.

What's on the line?

The two sides have had a contrasting run in the tournament so far. The Stars have momentum on their side with wins in the last two games and they need to continue with it to stay alive in the competition after their horror start. The Sixers, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways and consolidated their top spot after a rain washout followed a loss to the Hurricanes in their last two outings.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 6 4 1 0 1 0.228 0 9 2 Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 4 2 0 1 0.167 0 9 3 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 6 4 1 0 1 -0.154 0 9 4 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 7 3 3 0 1 -0.518 0 7 5 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 7 3 4 0 0 0.624 0 6 6 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 7 3 4 0 0 0.392 0 6 7 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 5 0 0 -0.299 0 4 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 7 2 5 0 0 -0.531 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now