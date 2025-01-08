Women's Ashes ODIs: All you need to know

The blockbuster multi-format Ashes series begins on Sunday as Australia and England meet in the first of three ODIs

ODI series facts

Schedule

The squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's squad features up-and-coming batter Georgia Voll who made an impressive start to her ODI career against India late last year while allrounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the entire Ashes series due to a knee injury.

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

England's ODI squad is headlined by the naming of pace bowler Kate Cross who had been in doubt after she missed last month's Test match against South Africa after suffering back spasms.

Form Guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, T: Tie

Australia: WWWWWWWWWL

Australia are coming off a strong 2-0 ODI series victory over T20 World Cup champions New Zealand where they claimed the Rose Bowl and made sure they secured the ICC Women's ODI Championship title for a third straight cycle.

It was also a series where the Aussies extended their ODI win streak over the Kiwis to 15, dating back to March 2017.

Prior to the clean-sweeping series win across the Tasman, the Aussies also had a dominant 3-0 series whitewash of India at home. Led by Tahlia McGrath in the absence of skipper Alyssa Healy who was out with a knee injury, the Aussies picked up strong wins by five wickets, 122 runs and 83 runs in a top display.

England: WWLLWWWWWW

Aside from two hiccups this year - one against South Africa in December, and one against Ireland in September while fielding a second-string XI - England have had a tremendous run in ODIs in recent times.

They have recorded eight ODI series victories in a row since losing 3-0 to India at home in September 2022 - including getting the better of Australia 2-1 during the 2023 Ashes.

Last time they met

England claimed a 69-run win by DLS method in Taunton to deny Australia an outright Ashes win in the multi-format series in mid-2023.

England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt scored a century off 129 off 149 deliveries while Aussie spinners Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen took three wickets each. In the run chase, Ellyse Perry top scored with 53 but Kate Cross led the way with the ball for England to bowl out the Aussies for 199.

The Ashes ended in an 8-8 draw after a Test match and three T20s and ODIs.

How does the multi-format system work?

Unlike the men’s Ashes, the women’s Ashes are a multi-format, points-based series featuring three ODIs, three T20Is and one Test. The team with the most points at the end of the series is awarded the trophy. An ODI or T20I win earns two points, a loss none and a tie, no result or abandoned match will earn a single point. There are four points on offer for the Test, with each team awarded two if there’s a draw.

Australia are the current holders of the Ashes having regained them on English soil in 2015, then retained them at home two years later. The last time they met in mid-2023, Australia took an early 6-0 lead before England came home with a wet sail to tie the series 8-8. It was enough to the Aussies to retain the trophy, but they were left frustrated that they could not complete an outright series win.

You can find out more about the women's Ashes trophy and how it was created HERE

Have the women's Ashes always used a points system?

The points system has been in place since 2013, with England winning the first two editions Test matches between the two countries before Australia bounced back in 2015, while points were split in 2017. Australia won the 2019 and 2022 series outright, while the most recent edition in 2023 was tied. Prior to that, the Ashes were determined solely on the outcomes of Test matches.

Head-to-head in ODIs

Local knowledge

The forecast

Sydney is set to be a warm 29 degrees Celsius for the series opener on Sunday, with a low chance of 0-2mm of rain.

There is a slight chance of some rain for the second ODI in Melbourne, where a top of 29 and a shower or two has been forecast for Tuesday, January 14, while the long-range forecast for Hobart tips a partly cloudy day with a top of 20 for the third one-dayer on Friday, January 17.

Rapid stats

England have won two of their past three ODIs against Australia, including a 69-run win in their last meeting, after losing eight in a row against them prior to that three-game period. England haven't won back-to-back games against Australia in the format since January 2014.





Australia have won seven of their past eight women's ODIs against England in Australia and won 3-0 the last time the teams met Down Under in an ODI series in early 2022.





Australia and England last met in an ODI at North Sydney Oval in 2009, when the hosts claimed an eight-wicket win.





Australia are undefeated in the past five women’s Ashes series, and haven’t lost the multi-format series since 2013-14 when they went down 8-10 in Australia despite winning two of the three ODIs in that series.

Australia have won seven of their past eight ODIs at North Sydney Oval including a 110-run win against South Africa in their last game at the venue in February 2024. Beth Mooney top-scored with 82 runs in that fixture and has scored 80+ runs in two of her three ODIs there (82*, 0, 133).





England have won nine of their past 11 ODIs including their past two in a row, each by a margin of six wickets, and have won 12 of their past 15 ODIs outside Europe.





Australia have scored more than 50 runs during the Powerplay in four of their past five ODIs after not doing so in any of their previous six. They scored 61 runs during the Powerplay in their past match against New Zealand in December, their most in more than a year.





Ashleigh Gardner (97) is three away from becoming the sixth player to reach 100 women's ODI wickets for Australia and has taken three wickets in each of her past three ODI innings against England.





Sophie Ecclestone (England) had a bowling dot ball rate of 58.6 per cent in the 2023 ODI series between Australia and England, the best of any player to feature in more than a single innings in that series.

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

First ODI: January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Second ODI: January 14: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, 10.05am AEDT

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.40pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.40pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 7.10pm ACDT (7.40pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont*, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

