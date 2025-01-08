Healy eyeing return behind the stumps in Governor-General's XI

Australian team members Alyssa Healy, Georgia Wareham and Georgia Voll will feature for the Governor-General's XI against England ahead of the first Ashes ODI

Australia's Ashes campaign does not officially begin until Sunday, but skipper Alyssa Healy will get an early look at England's bowling attack when she lines up for the Governor-General's XI on Thursday.

Healy's unlikely cameo in the tour match will be another important step in her recovery from the knee injury that ended her WBBL season early and kept her out of last month's ODI series against India.

The 34-year-old returned to lead Australia in their subsequent tour of New Zealand, but was limited to playing as a batter-only while Beth Mooney took the wicketkeeping gloves.

Healy is expected to keep for at least part of the 50-over Governor-General's XI clash against England at North Sydney Oval, and allrounder Ashleigh Gardner on Wednesday dismissed suggestions her appearance was a risky move ahead of the multi-format Ashes.

"She's playing in the GGs match to prove her fitness and just to make sure that she's where she wants to be," Gardner said of her captain.

"If she wants to keep throughout the Ashes … I don't see (keeping on Thursday) necessarily being a risk, but it's more so just peace of mind for her, and peace of mind for our medical staff, that she can do it.

"We also have seven games throughout the Ashes series, and essentially her keeping in the Test match is going to be literally the biggest test for her.

"So hopefully she gets through GGs match fine, and then has some confidence coming into the Ashes series, which is so important for us.

"She showed through that New Zealand series what she's capable of, what we've missed the top of the order sometimes when she's not there.

"She really just takes that power play on, and certainly from her leadership perspective as well, she's such an experienced head out on the field and in those tough moments."

Healy is not the only Ashes squad member turning out against England on Thursday.

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham is another one hoping for valuable game time after playing just one of the five ODIs against India and New Zealand last month, while recent debutant Georgia Voll has also been named.

Wareham was not initially included in the Governor-General's XI squad, but has replaced quick Darcie Brown, who played both ODIs against the White Ferns.

The game is England's sole warm-up game ahead of the first Ashes one-dayer at North Sydney Oval on Sunday, but Heather Knight's squad has been in Australia since January 4 acclimatising ahead of the blockbuster series.

The Governor-General's XI game is a free, non-ticketed event and will be broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo.

Governor-General's XI squad: Nicole Faltum (c), Charli Knott (vc), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy, Milly Illingworth, Anika Learoyd, Rhys McKenna, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson, Leading Aircraftwoman Samantha Quadrio (Australian Defence Force)

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

First ODI: January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Second ODI: January 14: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, 10.05am AEDT

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.40pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.40pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 7.10pm ACDT (7.40pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia from Jan 12 - Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub