Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat: match preview

Jack Paynter

Get the latest team news and broadcast details as the Strikers host the Heat at Adelaide Oval

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat

What: Match 31, KFC BBL|14

Where: Adelaide Oval

When: Saturday, January 11. Bat flip at 6.45pm local (7.15pm AEDT), first ball at 7.30pm local (8pm AEDT)

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Greg Davidson and Sam Nogajski (field), Simon Lightbody (third), Mary Waldron (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

 

Ins: Alex Carey, Jordan Buckingham. Outs: James Bazley, Cameron Boyce

Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey returns for the Strikers alongside fast bowler Jordan Buckingham, with James Bazley and Cameron Boyce left out of the squad. Captain Matt Short retains his place in the squad as he edges closer to a return from a broken toe.

Carey has been reinstated to the main list after returning from international duties, meaning Liam Haskett becomes the replacement player for the injured West Indian allrounder Fabian Allen.

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c) (New Zealand), Tom Alsop (wk) (England), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Drew, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wood

 

Ins: Daniel Drew. Outs: Paul Walter (shoulder), Jack Wildermuth

South Australian Daniel Drew returns to the Heat's 13-player squad with English draftee Paul Walter nursing a minor shoulder injury. Walter is expected to be available for selection next Thursday when they host Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba. Allrounder Jack Wildermuth also drops out of the squad for their trip to Adelaide.

Club news

Adelaide Strikers

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
272
2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 246
3 James Vince J Vince 228
4 David Warner D Warner 228
5 Max Bryant M Bryant 225
6 Ben Duckett B Duckett 222
7 Mitchell Owen M Owen 189
8 Chris Lynn C Lynn 183
Full Table
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
Player Total
1 Tom Rogers T Rogers
13
2 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 12
3 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11
4 Lloyd Pope L Pope 11
5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10
6 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 10
7 Lance Morris L Morris 10
8 Peter Siddle P Siddle 10
Full Table
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
Player Total
1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly
14
2 Max Bryant M Bryant 12
3 Finn Allen F Allen 10
4 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 10
5 Mitchell Owen M Owen 10
6 Josh Brown J Brown 9
7 Chris Lynn C Lynn 9
8 Jamie Overton J Overton 9
Full Table

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

  • Brisbane Heat have won their past four completed matches against the Adelaide Strikers, the longest winning streak of either team in the history of this fixture, which included their match up earlier this season at the Gabba by three wickets as Nathan McSweeney guided them home with 78 not out.
  • Brisbane Heat have won 10 of their last 14 BBL games outside Queensland but lost by 33 runs to Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium in their last such fixture. The Heat have not lost back-to-back games on the road since January 2023.
  • Adelaide Strikers have a batting average of 29.6 against pace bowlers this BBL season, the highest of any team, while only the Hobart Hurricanes (151.5) have a better strike rate against pace than the Strikers (150.2).
  • Max Bryant (Brisbane Heat) has scored more than 70 runs in each of his last two BBL innings, as many times as he had across all his previous 66 innings in the competition prior. However, he was dismissed for 9 and 3 in his last two innings against Adelaide Strikers.
  • Adelaide Strikers run machine Chris Lynn (3908) is 92 away from becoming the first men's batter in the history of the competition to score 4000 BBL runs.
  • Skipper Matthew Short (1920) is 80 away from reaching 2000 runs for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL and is also 10 away from registering 100 sixes in the competition.
  • Adelaide Strikers quick Henry Thornton (48) is two away from reaching 50 wickets in the Big Bash League.

What's on the line?

With just two wins from seven games this season, the Strikers need to win to keep their finals hopes alive, while reigning champions the Heat can maintain their spot in the top four with their fourth win of the campaign.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 4 2 0 1 0.167 0 9
2 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 7 4 2 0 1 0.041 0 9
3 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 6 4 1 0 1 -0.154 0 9
4 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 7 3 3 0 1 -0.518 0 7
5 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 7 3 4 0 0 0.624 0 6
6 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 7 3 4 0 0 0.392 0 6
7 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 3 5 0 0 -0.356 0 6
8 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 5 0 0 -0.299 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

