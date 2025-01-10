Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat: match preview

Get the latest team news and broadcast details as the Strikers host the Heat at Adelaide Oval

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat

What: Match 31, KFC BBL|14

Where: Adelaide Oval

When: Saturday, January 11. Bat flip at 6.45pm local (7.15pm AEDT), first ball at 7.30pm local (8pm AEDT)

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Greg Davidson and Sam Nogajski (field), Simon Lightbody (third), Mary Waldron (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton (England), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald Ins: Alex Carey, Jordan Buckingham. Outs: James Bazley, Cameron Boyce

Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey returns for the Strikers alongside fast bowler Jordan Buckingham, with James Bazley and Cameron Boyce left out of the squad. Captain Matt Short retains his place in the squad as he edges closer to a return from a broken toe.

Carey has been reinstated to the main list after returning from international duties, meaning Liam Haskett becomes the replacement player for the injured West Indian allrounder Fabian Allen.

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c) (New Zealand), Tom Alsop (wk) (England), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Drew, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wood Ins: Daniel Drew. Outs: Paul Walter (shoulder), Jack Wildermuth

South Australian Daniel Drew returns to the Heat's 13-player squad with English draftee Paul Walter nursing a minor shoulder injury. Walter is expected to be available for selection next Thursday when they host Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba. Allrounder Jack Wildermuth also drops out of the squad for their trip to Adelaide.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 272 2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 246 3 James Vince J Vince 228 4 David Warner D Warner 228 5 Max Bryant M Bryant 225 6 Ben Duckett B Duckett 222 7 Mitchell Owen M Owen 189 8 Chris Lynn C Lynn 183

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 13 2 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 12 3 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11 4 Lloyd Pope L Pope 11 5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 6 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 10 7 Lance Morris L Morris 10 8 Peter Siddle P Siddle 10

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 14 2 Max Bryant M Bryant 12 3 Finn Allen F Allen 10 4 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 10 5 Mitchell Owen M Owen 10 6 Josh Brown J Brown 9 7 Chris Lynn C Lynn 9 8 Jamie Overton J Overton 9

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Brisbane Heat have won their past four completed matches against the Adelaide Strikers, the longest winning streak of either team in the history of this fixture, which included their match up earlier this season at the Gabba by three wickets as Nathan McSweeney guided them home with 78 not out.

guided them home with 78 not out. Brisbane Heat have won 10 of their last 14 BBL games outside Queensland but lost by 33 runs to Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium in their last such fixture. The Heat have not lost back-to-back games on the road since January 2023.

Adelaide Strikers have a batting average of 29.6 against pace bowlers this BBL season, the highest of any team, while only the Hobart Hurricanes (151.5) have a better strike rate against pace than the Strikers (150.2).

Max Bryant (Brisbane Heat) has scored more than 70 runs in each of his last two BBL innings, as many times as he had across all his previous 66 innings in the competition prior. However, he was dismissed for 9 and 3 in his last two innings against Adelaide Strikers.

(Brisbane Heat) has scored more than 70 runs in each of his last two BBL innings, as many times as he had across all his previous 66 innings in the competition prior. However, he was dismissed for 9 and 3 in his last two innings against Adelaide Strikers. Adelaide Strikers run machine Chris Lynn (3908) is 92 away from becoming the first men's batter in the history of the competition to score 4000 BBL runs.

(3908) is 92 away from becoming the first men's batter in the history of the competition to score 4000 BBL runs. Skipper Matthew Short (1920) is 80 away from reaching 2000 runs for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL and is also 10 away from registering 100 sixes in the competition.

(1920) is 80 away from reaching 2000 runs for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL and is also 10 away from registering 100 sixes in the competition. Adelaide Strikers quick Henry Thornton (48) is two away from reaching 50 wickets in the Big Bash League.

What's on the line?

With just two wins from seven games this season, the Strikers need to win to keep their finals hopes alive, while reigning champions the Heat can maintain their spot in the top four with their fourth win of the campaign.

