Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars: match preview

With finals on the line for both sides, the second Melbourne derby of BBL|14 promises to be a blockbuster

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars

What: Match 32, KFC BBL|14

Where: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

When: Sunday, January 12. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

Officials: Gerard Abood and Ben Treloar (field), Donovan Koch (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), Bob Stratford and Sarah Elliott (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell, Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Tawanda Muyeye, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Tim Seifert, Callum Stow, Adam Zampa Ins: Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Tawanda Muyeye, Oliver Peake. Outs: Laurie Evans, Jon Wells, Gurinder Sandhu, Xavier Crone.

The Renegades have made four changes to their squad from their win over the Scorchers. Josh Brown is back after missing the last game with a wrist injury, but Jon Wells has to miss after suffering a hamstring injury in the previous outing.

With English import Laurie Evans departing for UAE, the Renegades have brought in Zimbabwe-born explosive batter Tawanda Muyeye. U19 World Cup hero Oliver Peake also comes in to replace Wells.

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Douglas Warren, Beau Webster In: Brody Couch. Out: Dan Lawrence.

The Stars have made a solitary change with fast bowler Brody Couch coming back in to replace Englishman Dan Lawrence, who has left to play in the UAE.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 David Warner D Warner 316 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 305 3 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 246 4 James Vince J Vince 228 5 Max Bryant M Bryant 225 6 Ben Duckett B Duckett 222 7 Ashton Turner A Turner 215 8 Mitchell Owen M Owen 202

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 13 2 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 13 3 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 11 4 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11 5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 11 6 Sean Abbott S Abbott 10 7 Lance Morris L Morris 10 8 Peter Siddle P Siddle 10

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 15 2 Tim David T David 14 3 Max Bryant M Bryant 12 4 Mitchell Owen M Owen 11 5 Finn Allen F Allen 10 6 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 10 7 Josh Brown J Brown 9 8 Chris Lynn C Lynn 9

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Melbourne Stars have won their last two BBL games against Melbourne Renegades after winning only one of their previous five meetings in the competition, but they’ve won only two of their last five games against the Renegades at Marvel Stadium.

Melbourne Renegades have won only two of their last six BBL games at Marvel Stadium, with all six of those games won by the chasing team on the day. The Renegades have scored 142 and 144 runs in their last two innings at the venue.

Melbourne Stars have won their last three BBL games after losing seven in a row prior to that term. Each of their last seven wins in the competition have come when batting second on the day.

Melbourne Renegades have taken 10 wickets during the Power Play this BBL season, the second most of any team, and have taken three wickets during the Power Play in two of their last six games after not doing so in any of their previous 17 games.

Peter Siddle (Melbourne Stars) has bowled 20 deliveries on a full toss or yorker length this BBL season, more than any other player in the competition, taking one wicket and conceding 27 runs from those deliveries.

What's on the line?

With both sides sitting in the bottom four entering the final week of the home-and-away season, they need to keep winning to keep their finals hopes alive otherwise they can count their campaign as good as over.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 5 2 0 1 0.156 0 11 2 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 7 5 1 0 1 0.104 0 11 3 Sydney Thunder Men THU 8 4 3 0 1 -0.062 0 9 4 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 7 3 3 0 1 -0.518 0 7 5 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 8 3 5 0 0 0.467 0 6 6 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 7 3 4 0 0 0.392 0 6 7 Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 3 5 0 0 -0.356 0 6 8 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 5 0 0 -0.299 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

