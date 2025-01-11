With finals on the line for both sides, the second Melbourne derby of BBL|14 promises to be a blockbuster
Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars: match preview
Match facts
Who: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars
What: Match 32, KFC BBL|14
Where: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
When: Sunday, January 12. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT
How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here
Live scores: Match Centre
Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps
Officials: Gerard Abood and Ben Treloar (field), Donovan Koch (third), Daryl Brigham (fourth), Bob Stratford and Sarah Elliott (match referee)
Match squads
Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell, Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Tawanda Muyeye, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Tim Seifert, Callum Stow, Adam Zampa
Ins: Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Tawanda Muyeye, Oliver Peake. Outs: Laurie Evans, Jon Wells, Gurinder Sandhu, Xavier Crone.
The Renegades have made four changes to their squad from their win over the Scorchers. Josh Brown is back after missing the last game with a wrist injury, but Jon Wells has to miss after suffering a hamstring injury in the previous outing.
With English import Laurie Evans departing for UAE, the Renegades have brought in Zimbabwe-born explosive batter Tawanda Muyeye. U19 World Cup hero Oliver Peake also comes in to replace Wells.
Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Douglas Warren, Beau Webster
In: Brody Couch. Out: Dan Lawrence.
The Stars have made a solitary change with fast bowler Brody Couch coming back in to replace Englishman Dan Lawrence, who has left to play in the UAE.
Club news
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars
Rapid stats
- Melbourne Stars have won their last two BBL games against Melbourne Renegades after winning only one of their previous five meetings in the competition, but they’ve won only two of their last five games against the Renegades at Marvel Stadium.
- Melbourne Renegades have won only two of their last six BBL games at Marvel Stadium, with all six of those games won by the chasing team on the day. The Renegades have scored 142 and 144 runs in their last two innings at the venue.
- Melbourne Stars have won their last three BBL games after losing seven in a row prior to that term. Each of their last seven wins in the competition have come when batting second on the day.
- Melbourne Renegades have taken 10 wickets during the Power Play this BBL season, the second most of any team, and have taken three wickets during the Power Play in two of their last six games after not doing so in any of their previous 17 games.
- Peter Siddle (Melbourne Stars) has bowled 20 deliveries on a full toss or yorker length this BBL season, more than any other player in the competition, taking one wicket and conceding 27 runs from those deliveries.
What's on the line?
With both sides sitting in the bottom four entering the final week of the home-and-away season, they need to keep winning to keep their finals hopes alive otherwise they can count their campaign as good as over.
KFC BBL|14 standings
