Teams unchanged as England send Aussies in to bat

England has won the toss in the second ODI and opted to bowl first as it looks to bounce back from a loss

Australia are batting first in the second Ashes one-day international in Melbourne after England captain Heather Knight won the toss, as the hosts look to extend their lead in the multi-format series.

The Aussies have named an unchanged XI form the side that started the Ashes with a four-wicket win in Sydney on Sunday, while England have likewise stuck with the same team with Kate Cross to again miss as she continues her recovery from a back concern.

"Slightly earlier start to day, there’s a little moisture in the surface but generally a pretty good wicket and we like to chase here," Knight said of her decision to bowl first.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c), (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said she expected the ball to do a bit early.

"Just being a bit more ruthless and a bit more clinical," Healy said of how she wanted her team to approach the second ODI.

"Batting first today, it’s on the top four or five to go out there and make a big score and put a big total on the board.

"There’s a few areas we can be a bit sharper at but all in all a pretty good first outing."

Australia hold a two-nil advantage in the points-based series, but after a few wobbles in their pursuit of England's well below-par 204 on Sunday.

The two-day turnaround between the first two ODIs means neither team had the opportunity to address their concerns at training ahead of Tuesday’s game.

However, Knight said she was content with her team's first-up performance, adamant they were not far off matching Australia.

"I was pleased with the performance," she said. "We felt like we were in the game, we just needed to grab a few more wickets at the end.

"I was pleased with how the bowlers went about it. Lauren Bell was outstanding. It's the best I have seen her bowl. It felt like we were really close – we just need to sharpen up a few things before the next game."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 2-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: January 14: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, 10.05am AEDT

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.15pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

