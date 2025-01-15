Perry eyes 'more positive' brand in third Ashes ODI

Following two lower-scoring matches, Australia star Ellyse Perry is targeting big runs collectively in the final ODI in Hobart

Ellyse Perry says Australia’s batters are determined to put England’s attack under the pump in Friday’s third and final Ashes ODI, as they look to respond strongly to Tuesday’s low-scoring thriller.

Australia will go into the game holding a 4-0 lead in the points-based series, after their bowlers engineered a remarkable 21-run win in Tuesday’s second game, defending 180 on a difficult Junction Oval surface.

It was the lowest total Australia had posted batting first on home soil since 2009, and their collapse of 8-49 was their worst in the one-day format since 2004.

Perry was the shining light of the Australian innings, top-scoring with a composed 60 from 74 deliveries, while Alyssa Healy also capitalised on a wayward start from England quick Lauren Filer, scoring a 19-ball 29 at the top of the order.

Tuesday’s low-scoring match followed a less-than-clinical chase in Sunday’s opening one-dayer – again on an unusually tricky North Sydney Oval surface – where Healy’s 70 and Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten 42 were the main contributions as Australia lost six wickets chasing 204.

"The last couple of matches, both wickets we've played on have been quite conducive to spin and haven't been super easy," Perry told reporters at Hobart airport on Wednesday afternoon.

"(But) there was probably an opportunity in both of those innings to be more positive at different times and put some pressure back on England.

"We've spoken about that, and this Friday is a great opportunity to come out and play as positively as we can.

"It's our last 50-over game in this multi format series (and) we want to put together a complete game.

"We'll have to have a look at the wicket, but I think (Bellerive) lends itself to some really positive cricket.

"We've played a lot of T20 here, whether it's been the Big Bash or internationals, and it's always high scoring and a fast outfield."

Perry pointed to Australia’s batting displays in last month’s ODIs against India and New Zealand, where they posted totals of 8-371, 6-298, 7-291 and 290 batting first, as the brand of cricket they wanted to play.

That series saw Perry hit a century against India, while Sutherland posted back-to-back tons and newcomer Georgia Voll hit a hundred in her second international game.

"We'll reflect on the last couple of games, but for us, there's been a style of play that we've been chasing the last little bit (and) we’ve spoken at length about that," Perry said.

"There's been a real focus on the way we want to play, regardless of who we are playing.

"Friday is another opportunity to try and put a really good marker out there and play the roles individually and then as a team."

England captain Heather Knight meanwhile called for more courage from her batters after they let a golden opportunity to level the series slip, labelling it a "frustrating" loss.

England had looked solid when Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt were in the middle but once both squandered their starts, dismissed by Australia spinners Gardner and Alana King, the tourists were bowled out for 149.

"I feel like it was there for the taking," Knight said after Tuesday’s game.

"We need to be braver with the bat. We’re really close, we just need to do a few things better in a few areas."

The Australia and England squads both flew to Hobart on Wednesday, where they will have one day to train ahead of Friday’s third Ashes ODI.

With Australia already leading 4-0 in the points-based series, England are on the cusp of sudden death territory.

Given Australia currently hold the trophy, Knight’s team need to win three of the remaining four white-ball games to keep their hopes of finally regaining the Ashes alive heading into the day-night Test at the MCG.

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.15pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

