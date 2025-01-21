Voll 'happy' to play wherever as Baggy Green chance looms

Australia's newest incumbent Georgia Voll reflects on her T20I debut and the possibility of playing further matches

Georgia Voll says she is prepared to grasp whatever challenges are thrown her way as a cloud remains over Alyssa Healy’s fitness for the remainder of the multi-format Ashes.

Voll made her T20I debut filling in for the injured Australian captain in Monday’s first match at the SCG and approached it in her typical unflappable nature, undaunted by the occasion as her team sought the two points required to retain the Ashes.

She struck a 12-ball 21 to kick off her career in the green and gold in the shortest format, immediately placing pressure on England and setting the tone for Australia’s eventual 57-run win.

Healy would be unlikely to return for Thursday’s second T20I at Manuka Oval, with Australian medical staff saying they would consult specialists over the coming days around how to manage the stress reaction that saw her foot encased in a moon boot on Monday night.

If the worst is confirmed and Healy is cruelly ruled out of next week’s day-night Test at the MCG, Voll could find herself capped in Baggy Green – but for now the 21-year-old Queenslander is staying in the present.

"We don't really know where's Midge's (Healy’s) fitness is at yet but I'm more than happy to try and do a job up the top of the order," Voll told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

"I love batting there and batting up the top with Beth Mooney was pretty cool last night.

"I'm more than happy to fit in wherever the team needs.

"I was happy just running drinks and being around the group, but my debut at the SCG was pretty special, and to get my cap from Phoebe Litchfield was pretty cool as well."

Voll was told she would be debuting on Sunday night, giving her a little under 24 hours to think about what lay ahead.

Having already made her ODI debut against India last month helped settle any nerves, Voll said, as did the fact she was opening the batting alongside her former Queensland teammate, and good friend and mentor, Beth Mooney.

"(Moons) just messaged me beforehand saying I was facing first ball, and I said, 'Okay, if you don't want to face it, I'll face it," Voll laughed.

"We're really great mates and to go out there was pretty comfortable with her.

"We actually haven't done it for a while at the top, since she played for Queensland, so it was nice to get out there and bat with her for a while.

"(The message from the coaches) was to just play my natural game, which is taking the game on.

"Unfortunately, I just couldn't kick on last night, but got the start that I would have liked ... looking to the next couple of games, if I'm able to play (the message) would probably be to kick on with that."

Australia officially retained the Ashes within nine days with their win on Monday night, but Voll said there were no significant celebrations following the match, with the hosts remaining focused on winning the series outright.

The squad travelled from Sydney to Canberra on Tuesday, to prepare to play in front of what is expected to be a packed house at Manuka Oval on Thursday evening.

"It's a bit of a relief to be able to retain the Ashes last night but we're not finished yet," Voll said.

"We've got a couple of big games coming up, so hopefully we can get another couple of wins."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 8-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

