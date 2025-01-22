England target salvage job with Ashes hopes gone

Australia retained the Ashes at the first opportunity leaving England to continue to "inspire and entertain" with hopes of a fightback to draw the series

England hope to salvage a drawn series from a so far disastrous Ashes campaign with wicketkeeper Amy Jones hopeful their fortunes will change in Canberra on Thursday night.

Australia swept the three-match ODI series 3-0 and won the first T20I convincingly, giving them an 8-0 lead on points with two T20s and the Test match to play.

With Australia the current holders of the Ashes trophy, and with only eight points left on the table (two points for a win in the T20s, four in the Test), the trophy will be staying Down Under.

But denying Australia an outright Ashes victory, as was the case in 2023, is what the English are now targeting.

Jones rolled out the team mantra of wanting to "inspire and entertain" when she spoke to media on Wednesday, explaining that the visitors have recognised that they have strayed from the formula that has worked so well for them in recent years.

Sophia Dunkley returned to the XI for the opening T20I and scored a blistering 30-ball 59, playing with a freedom her teammates have been striving for.

"There was a bit of reconnection after the second ODI about around how we want to play and making sure we're still trying to inspire and entertain," Jones said.

"(It) has worked really well for us in the past … it brings out more of a fearless playing style which suits us.

"I think we drifted a bit away from that.

"(Dunkley) was amazing, wasn't she? It was brilliant to see. She showed us exactly what we want to look like as a team."

Jones identified England's fielding as a major focus after a horror display in the first T20I saw dropped catches, misfields, miscommunication and unnecessary overthrows.

The wicketkeeper put down a very tough chance when Beth Mooney was on 16, standing up to the stumps off Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Mooney got another life on 22 when a skied ball landed between two fielders on the inner circle, with both believing the other was going for the ball. Mooney went on to score 75.

"We obviously weren't happy with how we fielded as a collective," Jones said. "We weren't anywhere near our best.

"That will definitely be on people's minds to come out and prove that we are a good fielding side."

With the bat, Jones has been one of England's most consistent and their second top-scorer with 120 runs, behind only Sciver-Brunt's 135.

However, Jones admitted she was far from pleased with her output in the series so far, expressing regret at being unable to go on with the starts she has made.

Still front of mind for the 31-year-old is the finish to the second ODI in Melbourne, where confusion saw her turn down a single off the final ball of the 48th over, exposing No.11 Lauren Bell, who was bowled next ball to hand Australia victory.

"That one in particular was hard to take, for many reasons," Jones said.

"I definitely felt emotionally drained afterwards.

"(Because of) the obvious mistake at the end, you definitely feel responsible for the loss.

"You judge yourself on match-winning contributions. And I've been lucky to be in a position where I could have really helped influence a few of those games … (so I'm) disappointed not to be able to get the team over the line."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia lead the multi-format series 8-0

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 6.45pm ACDT (7.15pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

