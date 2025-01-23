Aussies abroad: Who's playing county cricket in 2025

Keep track of the growing list of Australian players heading north for the winter to ply their trade in the UK in 2025

Marcus Harris will attempt to make up for his disappointment at missing out on a Test comeback by piling on the runs for Lancashire in English county cricket.

The diminutive 32-year-old left-hander may have seen his last chance of a Test comeback for Australia thwarted when overlooked for the India series as selectors plumped for younger openers in Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney with an eye to the future.

But even if he now looks unlikely to add to his 14 Test appearances, Harris is still in demand in England where he has provided a steady supply of runs in the county championship over the past four years at Gloucestershire and Leicestershire.

Now Lancashire have come calling, announcing on Thursday that the Perth batter will playing first-class championship matches and also some limited-overs fare for the county in 2025.

Last season, Old Trafford-based Lancashire had star Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon in their ranks, but even his wiles couldn't stop them getting relegated to division two of the championship.

Meanwhile, Harris was playing the English summer for Leicestershire, amassing 388 runs and averaging 43 in a mixed season, which did feature one double century for the Western Australian at Derby.

Altogether, Harris, who has 29 first-class tons to his name, has scored 2226 championship runs in England at an average of 48.

"I am really excited by the opportunity to join Lancashire for the English summer and will give my all to help this great club win promotion back to division one of the County Championship," Harris told the club's website on Thursday.

"I have really enjoyed my time playing county cricket in England over the last few years and to start a new challenge with Lancashire is something which I am really looking forward to getting stuck into.

"Old Trafford holds some special memories for me after we retained the Ashes there back in 2019 and I know that Nathan Lyon and Chris Green have both spoken so highly about their time at the club."

The Sydney Thunder allrounder Green, who had a successful spell at Old Trafford last season, will play again this season in the T20 Blast group stages, and could be playing alongside Harris in the One-Day Cup.

Harris recently got back into the limited-overs swing with limited success for the Renegades in the BBL.

Lancashire director of cricket performance Mark Chilton said: "It was important to us that we got somebody on board who was going to be available for the majority of the County Championship this summer with the appropriate pedigree.

"Marcus ticks that box, while he will also add valuable experience to our side in the One-Day Cup during August."

England stalwart James Anderson has also confirmed he will play on for Lancashire this season in first-class and T20 Blast matches.

- Ian Chadband (AAP)

Webster set for county stint

Warwickshire have signed Australia Test allrounder Beau Webster for three months of the 2025 county season.

The 31-year-old Tasmanian will arrive at the beginning of May and stay at Edgbaston until the end of July, playing in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Webster had a spell with Gloucestershire last summer and made his Test debut in Sydney earlier this month, hitting the winning boundary as Australia beat India by six wickets. He is part of the Test squad to play two matches against Sri Lanka in Galle, starting next week.

"Having played Birmingham League Cricket in the past, I have great memories of the people and the area," he said.

Webster made 13 T20 Blast appearances to help Gloucestershire reach Finals Day at Edgbaston in 2024, although he was not available as they lifted the trophy following an eight-wicket victory over neighbours Somerset.

"We're delighted Beau has chosen to become a Bear. Since we first approached him he has made his international debut which shows how highly regarded he is thought of by Australia's selectors," said Warwickshire first-team coach Mark Robinson. "As an allrounder he will give us great balance in both the Championship and Blast."

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green, Marcus Harris

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Ashton Agar (T20 Blast only)

Nottinghamshire: Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only)

Somerset: Riley Meredith

Sussex: Daniel Hughes

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)